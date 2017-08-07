Tesla Model 3 Gets 80.5 kWh Battery, 258 HP, According To EPA Document
Preliminary EPA documents appear to reveal some new specs, including battery capacity, for the longer range (310-mile) Tesla Model 3.
First up is battery capacity. According to the document, the 310-mile Model 3 has a 230 Ah battery pack with 350 V nominal voltage. Toss those figures into a conversion calculator and you arrive at 80.5 kWh. This figure is likely maximum capacity, not useable, but it’s still higher than expected.
This 80.5 kWh figure has not been verified by Tesla, but given the official nature of the EPA document (see below), we’re rather confident in its accuracy.
We should note that although Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously stated that the Model 3 can’t fit more than 75 kWh of battery, his reference could’ve well been to useable, not max capacity of the pack, so the numbers still fit in with his past statement.
Moving on to some other new specs revealed in the document, we see that the RWD version of the 310-mile Model 3 is fitted with a 258 HP, permanent magnet electric motor. It lists a curb weight of 3,837 pounds.
Attached below is a screen grab of some actual test cycle results from the EPA on the longer range Model 3. No figures have been finalized as of yet, but we think it’s worth sharing nonetheless:
Here’s a link to the EPA filing in PDF form in its entirety.
Hat tip to George Betak!
Which brings the standard battery to 55kwh according to my calculations incl. battery weight.
Expectation is 2/3. (2 of 3 modules).
That makes it 53 2/3kWh.
Time to Gloat:From http://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-specs/ “Great news that this wheelbase can do 310 miles. 220 and 310 miles mean something like a 55KWh and 80KWh battery size.”
People can judge for themselves, statements like:
The maximum room in Model 3 is for “75KWh”
The Model 3 gets its own motor.
vs.
80KWh
“258HP” motor, that smacks of the “259HP” motor found in each of Model S’s dual motors. Tesla are also calling the motors in the updated “4.1 second” Model S’s different from the old ones. I wouldn’t be so sure of that either.
Having called the above, I’m going to speculate that Model 3 is effectively powered by a configuration not found in Model S, only one motor from the dual (smaller) motor setup, in back. It sure makes sence, maybe with some changes to the inverter, or something else that keeps them marketing a “new” power train. Balanced with much lower weight, that won’t be bad. If they use the same motor when AWD arrive, look out!
What does the actual distance traveled, ~500mi mean? If it can do 500mi on 89kWh battery, that sounds pretty impressive.
Hmmm, well it does appear the document is claiming 495 miles on a charge, but I presume that is not correct for the Model 3, not even with the larger battery pack.
Needs some interpretation by someone who knows more about EPA testing.
I think it means they ran for it on the dyno the equivalent of 500 miles, not that that was the range.
Yeah, I think you’re right. Looks like a dynamo test and not a driving test, and that might explain the extraordinarily long range.
These are raw, unadjusted figures. It ran for 500 miles on a single charge, but that’s one test cycle and the figures aren’t adjusted to account for the real world.
Here is the definition of the EPA’s UDDS test cycle. I think it is basically the city range test: https://www.epa.gov/emission-standards-reference-guide/epa-urban-dynamometer-driving-schedule-udds
495 miles seems….otherworldly. From some initial research, the ’13 Leaf got 110 miles on the UDDS cycle (official range of 84), and the ’11 Volt got 42 miles (officially 35).
The long range Model 3 can milk out 495 miles from its 310 mile official range?? That would mean the highway range would have to be around 150 miles to get a 310 overall number….that ain’t right. Lol
Those are the CAFE numbers. If you apply the 55%/45% split and the 0.7 fudge to get combined EPA you end up with something like 315 miles.
It went 454 miles on the highway test cycle (dynanometer testing)
* Range determined by using SAE J1634 Multi-cycle test procedure
Was there a test report for the smaller 220 mile range battery?
It looks like Tesla is going to be shipping only 300 mile range cars in the first batch, the “mini-S” version at $60. With the EPA documents dates July 2, Tesla should begin selling (vs “delivering”) Model 3’s by September.
“Useable life 150,000 miles”. I wonder if that is a number Tesla has put on TS and TX batteries also? I figured on a $10K battery replacement cost in 10 years. Be nice if that number is down to $5K by that time, 2025 +/-.
Nice part about being patient and waiting for AWD (2019 after delaying purchase) is test results for IIHS should be in by then along with any production issues.
The 300 mile range is going to make the Model 3/AWD hard to beat as the best EV.
The 220 mile battery is not in production. It likely won’t be tested for many, many months.
Many many? Not just many? 😀
It’s August already. And the “standard range” edition should begin production this year. So at *most* four months is “many many”. Isn’t that what they’ve said – this year??
The permanent magnet motor is interesting. I would think that almost implies the use of rare earths in the motor, unless there is something in the terminology I don’t understand. Rare earths mean better efficiency at the cost of potential supply problems.
I may not be 100% on this, but, Any type of electric motor assisted by Magnets would be more efficient and more powerful. I recall when ICE starter motors went to magnetic assisted starter motors, the physical size shrunk to less than half as the power doubled and then some. All this was developed through Racing technology before it hit the streets..
There are a number of things in this data which either don’t appear to make sense to the layman, or else seem to contradict what we thought we knew about the Model 3.
In addition to (as the article says) the battery pack supposedly being larger than Elon said they could fit in, the motor type is indicated as permanent magnet (or actually “permenant [sic] magnet”). Has Tesla really switched from using induction motors?
There are also entries for “Displacement” and “Air aspiration method”, which would apply to ICEngines but not electric motors. Perhaps the entry for “Displacement”, 0.001, is the lowest number the data entry system will allow, but it seems odd it doesn’t allow a “–” (or N/A) entry, since there are other fields directly related to EVs as opposed to ICEVs. And calling an EV motor “naturally aspirated” makes no sense at all.
I hesitate to suggest this document isn’t real, but if it is, then several things need explaining to a layman like me.
Tesla should just release the final, official battery sizes already. What’s the big secret?
Some states (such as Maryland) require the battery size to be given in order to qualify for state EV tax credits. As it currently stand, the Model 3 would be eligible for $0 (out of $3k max) in MD due to no battery specs being announced.
Agreed. The totally illogical stuff like “displacement” actually seems believeable – it is often the case that forms and/or software are illigcal and actually force people to put some bs info in there to get on with their lives!
It could be a similar sort of thing though – maybe there are predefined values for the “motor type” field and there’s only one type of electric motor… It’d be pretty stupid then to further specify it as a permanent magnet motor, but something like this may be the reason it looks so weird.
I don’t believe for a second that Model 3 actually has a permanent magnet motor. The main point of using induction motors in the first place was to avoid the whole rare-Earth materials issue, and you wouldn’t exactly think that would be less important in a volume model..!
Well, the document is from the official EPA site, so why shouldn’t it be real?
I agree, things like the “naturally aspirated” engine seem stupid. I would guess it is due to the mixture of old and new technology that the system hasn’t fully cought up with yet. Maybe the form asks if the intake is turbocharged and when you click “no” it automatically selects “naturally aspirated” or something.
Regarding the motor: I’m glad they finally switched to synchronous machines. While the induction motor can easily be overloaded, this will improve efficiency and with it lower the need for additional cooling.
I think Tesla is kinda right in that consumers shouldn’t care what size battery the car has. At the end of the day, consumers care about price and range.
And efficiency, and capacity loss, and many other things.
I think the figures will be out there anyway, and although capacity is also something that actually varies somewhat depending on how the pack is discharged, it is much closer to being an objective measure than range, which is extremely variable depending on circumstances. On the other hand you’re right that range actually matters a great deal, while capacity is more just an interesting thing to know that doesn’t actually matter (provided the range holds up in practice).
The numbers will be out there anyway. I think Tesla might as well publish them as part of the specifications. But I agree they should put the emphasis on range, and it makes sense to stop referring to battery capacity as part of the model name. I also think calling a model “Model ” is pretty silly – this is what Henry Ford did, we’re kinda past it IMO – and doubly so (or good, because now it’s a joke!) when you actually call it “Model X”.
I prefer the “code names” Tesla used internally before the cars got badged for the public. Tesla Bluestar was the name of Model 3 not just before it was called Model 3, but also long before it was called Model E.
It’s fun looking at the “old” stuff and note how much has happened in just 5 years. For example:
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/unofficial-bluestar-pricing-and-options.7347/
Since I am currently driving a 2012 Leaf SL (imported from the USA) I figured it’d be fun to see how the Model 3 (long range) compares to my current commuting device in terms of power-to-weight ratio.
It doesn’t disappoint, but it is actually a fair bit lower than I would have guessed.
LEAF: 52.6 Watt/kg
Model 3: 110.3 Watt/kg
So Model 3 has 2.1 times as much power per unit mass. That’s a gigantic difference of course, but considering that the top speed of the Tesla is so much higher than that of the LEAF, and the fact both cars have only a single, fixed gear, I actually thought it would be higher. After all the Tesla sprints 0-60 in half the time of the Nissan, and the force on the wheel is basically proportional to the gear ratio (and top speed inversely related to same).
I guess Tesla isn’t pushing the hardware to the max in the 0-60 sprint though – for that, you’ll have to pay for a performance version…