Renault ZOE e-Sport Driven In France – Fully Charged Test Drive Video
Fully Charged got a rather unique opportunity to check out a very special ZOE on the track – the race ready Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept, which was unveiled earlier this year in Geneva.
The French hot hatch was first tested by Robert Llewellyn, and then also (more competently) by the Formula E driver Nicolas Prost.
A lot folks hope that Renault will eventually introduce the sporty version of the ZOE (which is only 65 kW peak).
“A first for Fully Charged, exclusive access to Renault’s attention grabbing Zoe e-Sport, a four wheel drive hot hatch track car, sadly at the moment a one off prototype but it hints at what could happen with high-performance electric cars. With speeds and handling way above my skill level, this thing is a beast.
The noise on corners is the rear differential, the explanation was so long and complex we cut it out. Sorry.”
Quick specs:
- Twin electric motors provide 340 kW (nearly 460 bhp) and torque of 640Nm
- AWD
- 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds. 130mph is reached in under 10 seconds
- Weight is just 3,086 pounds (1,400 kg), including the 992-pound (450-kg) battery
- 40-kWh battery
Cool! Still quite unfinished. I wonder if they will actually make it? They probably should, maybe in 2022.
Sounds like Robert was having a great time, I wonder if it’s already too late for a career change…
Let’s see if GM does something similar with the Bolt. They are going to need to step up its appeal or lower the price starting tomorrow
C’est d’la bombe !
A concept-car / prototype that is actually a real funny car.
The best EV launched in 2016!
That was a great video of a great looking hatch. This would give the Golf some real competition in Europe.
+1 especially the RS32. It would also take sales from the hotter versions of the Fiesta and Focus. It would also compete very well with the model 3 when it hits the EU. I honestly think for the distances driven in the EU a 175 mile EV that can charge at 80 kW off a 3 phase AC charger would provide all the performance you’d need.
We really need to see some depth to Nissan and Renault’s offerings. The Zoe 22 + 40 is a great drive train it needs to be expanded. As the leaf 2.0 comes in the same needs to happen. More body styles and market segments needs to happen. You could easily have a CUV, regular hatch, hot hatch, mini-van (5+2 seater), estate, van, etc. with these platforms. You could also imagine a 100 mile version of each and a 150-200 mile version of each.