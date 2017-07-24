Off-Road-Ready Tesla Model X Rendered
Tesla in Mud mood 😉 pic.twitter.com/c6J8DfpE6V
— Mo Aoun (@MO_AOUN) May 30, 2017
This macho beast of a Tesla Model X is ready to tackle the toughest terrain.
Mo Aoun is behind this render of an off-roading Tesla Model X.
As Teslarati explains:
“Mo was inspired to create the beast after talking with a friend about ideas on how to get a job working on the Forza Horizon game with 10 Turn Studios. He had previously experimented with “Frankensteining” an Audi R8 into an off-road vehicle which gained widespread exposure on the front page of Behance.”
The render took some 9 hours in total to come to life. Aoun has spent 14 years of his life as an automotive designer of off-road vehicles, so he’s experience in the field and his work here shows that he’s got some serious skills.
The everyday Model X can venture off the tarmac a bit, though it’s not really designed for rugged terrain, whereas this Tesla Mudder version clearly is.
#Tesla #moaoun #offroad pic.twitter.com/jtafOHglgS
— Mo Aoun (@MO_AOUN) June 5, 2017
The perfect expedition car. You drive around 150miles in rough terrain and then the battery runs out without any chance to re-charge….