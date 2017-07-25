Mini Confirms Battery-Electric Three-Door Hatch, BMW To Electrify Entire Lineup

1 hour ago by Mark Kane

An all-electric three-door Mini is coming, so too are loads of electrified BMWs.

BMW Group reconfirmed introduction of the all-electric MINI in 2019. The automaker made it known for the first time that the fully electric Mini will be a MINI 3-door Hatch, assembled in Oxford, UK.

The production all-electric MINI is kind of a return to the roots as BMW EV efforts began in 2008 with prototype MINI E. Hundreds were build with AC Propulsion for world-wide trial playing a crucial role in the subsequent development of the BMW i3 and i8.



MINI recently began sales of its first plug-in hybrid, the Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, which has a battery range of only 12 miles.

The electric MINI is part of a broader strategy, under which BMW Group is developing a flexible vehicle architecture that will enable to electrification of all brands and model series.

In other words, BMW intends to offer all-electric or plug-in hybrid versions of each model.

“Electrification is one of the central pillars of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT and the company has announced that all brands and model series can be electrified, with a full-electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain being offered in addition to the combustion engine option. Additional electrified models will be brought to market in the coming years and beyond 2020, the company’s next generation vehicle architecture will be structured in order to enable new models also to be offered as a full-electric vehicle.”

Here’s the list of available and announced cars:

BMW 330e iPerformance

BMW 530e iPerformance

BMW 740e iPerformance

BMW 225xe Active Tourer

BMW i3

BMW i8

BMW X5 xDrive40e

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4

BMW i8 Roadster (PHEV) in 2018

MINI 3-door Hatch (BEV) in 2019

BMW X3 (BEV) in 2020

BMW iNEXT in 2021

The production of EV components (powertrain) is localized at BMW Group’s e-mobility centre at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria, while the plug-in models are produced in 10 plants worldwide.

“The BMW Group announced today that the new battery-electric MINI will be a variant of the brand’s core 3-door Hatch model. This fully electric car will go into production in 2019, increasing the choice of MINI powertrains to include petrol and diesel internal combustion engines, a plug-in hybrid and a battery electric vehicle. The battery electric MINI’s electric drivetrain will be built at the BMW Group’s e-mobility centre at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria before being integrated into the car at Plant Oxford, which is the main production location for the MINI 3-door Hatch.” “The BMW Group currently produces electrified models at ten plants worldwide; since 2013, all the significant elements of the electric drivetrain for these vehicles come from the company’s plants in Dingolfing and Landshut. Dingolfing additionally builds the plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 7 Series and from 2021, it will build the BMW i NEXT. The BMW Group has invested a total of more than 100 million euros in electro-mobility at the Dingolfing site to date, with investment continuing as the BMW Group’s range of electrified vehicles further expands.”

By 2025 BMW Group expect from 15-25% of car sales to be plug-ins – up from 4% in June, 2017.

“By 2025, the BMW Group expects electrified vehicles to account for between 15-25% of sales. However, factors such as regulation, incentives and charging infrastructure will play a major role in determining the scale of electrification from market to market. In order to react quickly and appropriately to customer demand, the BMW Group has developed a uniquely flexible system across its global production network. In the future, the BMW Group production system will create structures that enable our production facilities to build models with a combustion engine, plug-in hybrid or fully electric drive train at the same time.”

Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Management Board member for Production said: