10 hours ago by Mark Kane 15Comments
Lucid Motors was present at this year’s Monterey Car Week (August 16–20), with the latest version of its all-electric Air luxury car.
We don’t know what exactly what changes were made (we are hopeful of a product update shortly), but it seems that that exterior is maturing with at least a new two-color scheme. Pretty distinctive.
Hopefully the new Air will attract the eyes of new investors that will enable the company to build a production facility, or the Air might very well just …insert bad pun here.
Reimagining What a Car Can Be
Don’t miss your chance to see the Lucid Air at Monterey Car Week:
Lucid’s display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is located at Peter Hay Golf Course and is open to the public.
The Lucid Air all-electric sedan combines forward-looking design with groundbreaking technology to establish an entirely new class of vehicle. Featuring full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the autonomous-ready Air will be available with up to 400 miles of range and 1,000 horsepower.
15 responses to "Lucid Motors Displays Updated All-Electric Air"
Has Lucid Motors also updated their plans for Lucid Air to have access to a convenient & reliable supercharging network?
Let’s hope Lucid can figure something out, when it comes to Supercharging. Go Ask Tesla?
That’s the ONLY thing they should do since relying on CCS/Chademo with all the clogged free chargers is going to seriously harm the image of $100K+ luxury car.
Somehow that image has not been “clogged” with $100k+ ICE luxury cars. Usually Jeeves does it…
LOL. Jeeves… I miss that show.
Given the launch edition is going to have 400 miles of range just how often are you expecting to require public super charging?
Many people will literally go for years without needing to travel more than 400 miles in one day.
The last thing the world needs is another incompatible charging standard.
Even if they wanted to do so, they don’t have the money.
I see nothing attractive about that car..Could it the bad color combo ?? It does nothing for me..
guess u love camrys? get your eyes checked
Could be made to look like a police cruiser from a dystopian Sci-fi flick… 🙂
Seems like a lot unnecessary flair on that nose. But I guess these carmakers feel they have to make it busy up there to make up for the lack of a grille?
They can have that Cylon front end, the rest of the car reminds me of a Lincoln.
Watch out; it may be a cylon. But don’t worry this will NOT get built.
It’s a very nice looking concept car, with a spectacularly luxurious interior. But a concept car, no matter how nice, isn’t a production car. Lucid going around with a begging bowl, looking for investors, is pretty embarrassing; and it doesn’t seem to be getting them anywhere.
GORDON COOPER (Dennis Quaid): You boys know what makes this bird go up? Funding makes this bird go up.
GUS GRISSOM (Fred Ward): He’s right. No bucks, no Buck Rogers.
— “The Right Stuff” (1983)