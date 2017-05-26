Jaguar’s Formula E Experience Is Influencing I-PACE Development
Jaguar is using its Formula E racing experience to develop a worthy contender to the Tesla Model X.
Jaguar’s Formula E team has learned many valuable lessons that will heavily influence the automaker’s first EV; the upcoming I-PACE SUV.
As Jaguar was gearing up for the Paris ePrix, Williams Advanced Engineering director, Craig Wilson, shared some insight with Autocar. He believes that the I-PACE will put up a good fight with the Tesla Model X, due to active data sharing between Jaguar Racing and the consumer automotive division. This is essential since Jaguar has little experience in the world of EVs, especially compared to Tesla. He shared:
“Clearly with Formula E we’re racing so it’s very competitive in all areas, but specifically there’s a big crossover [with automotive] in thermal management. There’s a lot that we can do with software and algorithms, and [in Formula E] we’re learning a lot from braking regeneration and simulations.”
Wilson said that the information sharing is actually helping both sides to succeed. Work on the I-PACE is making the Formula E car better.
“The automotive team are getting good information for protection systems around the high voltage electrics, to make sure that we don’t cause any trips or component failures from a reliability point of view. This information is being given back to the racing team.”
Jaguar entered Formula E later than most competitors, which parallels the automaker’s entry into EVs. Wilson said the fact that both divisions have been in a race has pushed them to work harder, and work together.
“It’s been a very aggressive, heads down approach [for Formula E]. I-Pace is going through a similar journey with a dedicated project team, so there’s definitely good understanding between the two teams and how to optimise the work.”
Not only is the collaboration a benefit, but just being involved in Formula E brings attention to Jaguar as an EV company, and gives the automaker the ability to get that message to the community. Jaguar’s racing director, Jim Barclay, stressed the importance of this happening prior to the I-PACE hitting the market. It makes Jaguar’s new product more reputable. He told Autocar:
“By 2020, nearly half our range will have electric or hybrid electric powertrains. So from our point of view, that’s where we’re going so absolutely there’s a plan in place [with Formula E] to communicate that.”
“From a consumer point of view, to see technology that’s developed in racing, it becomes clear that we’re not just developing a car that’s fantastic on range, it’s also great to drive and you will be able to push in terms of performance.”
“For us as Jaguar it’s always been about producing a good driver’s car. Formula E is not just pushing efficiency, it’s also pushing us to maximise performance.”
This is NOT a model X competitor.
It is model 3 sized.
Agreed, but with a more practical and popular form factor. Probably more like a loaded Model Y competitor that beats it to market.
For lack of a complete market people tend to compare it to the next available thing. But it still doesn’t mean it’s a valid comparison.
The Jaguar I-Pace will be priced close to the base Model X and the Top Spec Model 3.
10% to 20% more than the Jaguar F-Pace.
The i-Pace is electric, right? If so, why does it have such a large cooling duct?
I agree. Although it is an attractive aggressive looking car, it is disappointing how we continue to see styling cues driven by ICE technology. Form follows function doesn’t really apply here I guess. At least Tesla has eliminated the whole unnecessary monster front grill thing. Can we just move on designers please? Given an entirely new drive platform with EVs – what is the new modern aesthetic? Let’s at least try to move things forward a bit like Tesla is doing.
For goodness sake … every time the I-Pace is shown we get endless nonsense comments about its grill. Why not mention the fact that it doesn’t have a ridiculously long hood like the Tesla S & 3 (making them look like ICE cars) – the Jaguars core design actually reaps the benefits of EV packaging unlike Tesla …… and BTW there is actually a radiator behind the grill to cool the battery pack…. plus it lifts the front of the car without adding air resistance for pedestrian safety.
This same BS argument again??? Go look at ICE cars from the 1970s. None of them had front grilles. Grilles are mostly an aesthetic feature. Many people like them. Some people don’t. Just because Teslas don’t have grilles doesn’t mean that every car maker should drop them.
I’m not sure what ’70’s you are talking about but big plastic chrome grills were at their peak in the ’70s
Lol. What else are you going to blame on the 70s? Tail fins? The 70s was an era of gas rations and stagnation. Most of the cars were small and understated with almost no detail in the front except for a small slit for venting.
Do yourself a favor and look at a 1977 Audi 100 next to a 2017 Audi A4. Or a 1979 Toyota Camry with its 2017 cousin.
Audi only introduced the “bling” grille in 2007. Toyota’s and Lexus’ “gaping mouth” grilles are only 2 years old.
Agree completely. Can’t see why some people think that just because it’s an EV it can’t have a grill. Personally I think my P85D would look a lot better with an aggressive looking grill instead of a dead fish mouth.
> we’re learning a lot from braking regeneration
Apparently they haven’t learned much, because “braking regeneration” is just about the stupidest concept I heard of this week (and I have spent lots of time online this week).
Dear Jaguar: The goal is to regenerate *energy* by _means of_ braking. If you are attempting to regenerate braking (by unspecified means) you are badly lost in confusion.
Maybe you just can’t speak your own darn language.
A typical braking generates current that is magnitudes greater than what a typical fast charge generates. If that isn’t managed properly, your battery will be toast. It’s not a simple yes/no feature. The dynamics of how much to use regen and when to use the mechanical brakes are quite complex. Cars with sharp regen like the i3 had to update their algorithms to take into account even external factors like rough payment that were causing motors to fry.
Thanks, Dan. Interesting. I didn’t consider the often reported problem, of Volt regen going away over road bumps, was because they may have been trying to keep from pulsing heavy wattage back through the system. People reported the cars were “accelerating”, which is what it feels like when regen is slowing you down, you don’t realize it, and then suddenly a bump triggers a temporary disconnection. Definitely, a white-knuckle moment.
Article: “From a consumer point of view, to see technology that’s developed in racing, ….it’s also great to drive and you will be able to push in terms of performance.”
Lots to look forward to. Making fuller, more efficient, use of kinetic energy is a place where it seems a lot can be done. I’ve seen 40-60KW of regen, on gauges, believing that without the brake “hand-off” I’d be seeing well over 100KW. Porsche’s plans, for 800 volts, hold their own potential (same wires, lower heat, etc). I don’t blame Tesla, for sticking to touring car benefits (AP, etc.), but higher efficiency numbers are bound to come from a place away from them, if better regen can mean needing less battery on the grid, or an ability to save/spend more KWh throughout a race.
To be successful with this stuff, you have to show up.
I like the body shape.
It looks bigger in the photos than it is.
It may even be a tad smaller than the M3 but I couldn’t find any wheelbase numbers:
Closest link I could find on its size:
http://www.caranddriver.com/news/2018-jaguar-e-pace-crossover-spy-photos-news
Hi George, here are the numbers for the I-Pace.
DIMENSIONS
5 full seats
Rear load space: 530 litres
Front luggage compartment: 36 litres
Footprint: 4680mm(l) x 1560mm(h) x 1890mm(w)*
More information here:
http://www.jaguar.co.nz/jaguar-range/i-pace