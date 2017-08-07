Here’s What Happens When You Cancel A Tesla Model 3 Reservation

17 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Let’s says you’ve got a Tesla Model 3 reservation, but following the reveal (or perhaps even long ago) you decided to cancel. What happens next?

According to Tesla’s website, you’re free to cancel your reservation at will, but it specifically says that “refunds can take up to three weeks depending on your country of delivery.”

Well, apparently some individuals who’ve cancelled their Model 3 reservations have been waiting much longer than 3 weeks for refunds. As Teslarati explains:

“A recent piece by Wired did a deep dive into the topic, and found that some people have been waiting longer than those 3 weeks to receive their refund.” “Shashank Chitti, a former Model 3 reservation holder, told the outlet that he was done waiting and frustrated by Tesla’s lack of transparency. He canceled his reservation more than two months ago, but still hasn’t received his refund.”

Chitti says he’s reached out to Tesla multiple times and that each time he’s been kinda pushed aside. Chitti stated:

“Every time I reach out I get the same explanation: They have a lot of cancellations to process, they’ll prioritize my request, and that my refund should go out in the next batch.”

It’s not just Chitti though. Similar complaints have surfaced on Reddit too.

Reddit user UnDosTresPescao posted:

“It has been three months. I have called/emailed them several times over the last month and a half asking about status. Every time they ask for my address and say that a check will be promptly on its way. The check never comes.”

Meanwhile, others report having received their refunds immediately through an all-online process.

Wired’s deep dive revealed that out of the 23 individuals seeking refund that were interviewed, the breakdown went something like this:

6 received within three weeks

2 were reimbursed within 21 business days

7 received refunds after 6 weeks or more

The remaining claim to have not received a refund still after waiting 2-plus months

Clearly this is something Tesla needs to correct as soon as possible. Refunds should be immediate, as delays (for whatever reason) only serve to hurt the company’s image.. There’s no reason why a credit card refund should take more than a few seconds, let alone weeks or even months.

Source: Teslarati, Wired