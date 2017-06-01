Elon Musk Says His Bond Lotus Submarine Can’t Convert From Car To Sub, Suggests New Project That Can

5 hours ago by Eric Loveday

The famous James Bond Lotus Submarine isn’t really a submarine at all and actually it can’t even be converted from car into a sub, says owner Elon Musk.

But there’s another sub project in the works for Tesla’s superstar CEO.

Some years ago, the famous James Bond submarine that appeared in “The Spy Who Loved Me” was purchased at auction by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.

For $866,000, Musk got a functioning sub. Actually, it’s little more than a white Lotus Epirit with some fins glued on that’s capable of moving underwater.

Right now, if deployed in the water, Musk’s sub would reportedly function as a wet sub (meaning the driver would require a breathing apparatus).

Basically, it’s a movie prop and nothing more. Heck, it can’t even transform from car to sub, as it appears to do in the movie. And it will not move by itself on the pavement.

As Musk told the press back then:

“I was disappointed to learn that it can’t actually transform. What I’m going to do is upgrade it with a Tesla electric powertrain and try to make it transform for real.”

Well, apparently that idea was too far-fetched. His Lotus sits today the same as it did when he purchased it years ago. Via Twitter, Musk explained the situation and offered up hope to those who someday think they’ll see a Musk-owned converting sub:

Wonder what this new design is? And could this be the first time a Musk idea has failed to become reality?