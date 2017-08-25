Now You Can Sleep In Your Tesla Model S In Style – Video

3 days ago by Mark Kane

It packs neatly in the trunk and transforms into a bed in seconds.

DreamCase (from Slovenia) has released a special Tesla Model S sleeping augment, for those who’d like to use their electric car as a camper from time to time.

The DreamCase enables sleeping for two adults, set-up takes about 2.5 minutes, using 4 part modular mattresses. It’s a genius solution for sleeping in a Tesla, but it’s oh so much more too – as you’ll see in the description further down below.

The on-line configurator indicates that pricing starts at €850 and €925 (incl. VAT) (sorry, North America, it is only available in Europe for now).

Here is the description and photos:

From a quick recharge to a whole new adventure… Dreamcase was designed to make car travel spontaneous, convenient and safe by swiftly unfolding into a double mattress for the coziest of rest. With multi-layer memory foam, car duvee and pillows neatly encased, Dreamcase assists pack and forget travels in the one beautifully compact form-factor. Dreamcase speedily unpacks 0 – Rest Space in 2.5 minutes but 30 seconds with Quick Pack activated, so freshening up for safer driving is a breeze. Simplified design that does more The Folding Memory Foam Dreamcase greatly improves upon the comfort, reliability and sound characteristics of portable mattresses. Its 4 partly modular panels are connected by articulating joints – use it flat as a mattress in-car, partially stacked for reading or separated as outdoor seating pads, it’s a multi-tool for rest. Evens out odds Dreamcase’s exterior visibly functions as a case yet while in use serves as a height prop. It brings vehicle trunk height up to the folded down rear seats and combines with a mattress integrated prop to bridge over the rear passenger footwell, so the rest surface remains flatter. DreamCase for Tesla Model S – Camper Mode Activated

Step by step:

How to Unfold a DreamCase for Tesla Model S: