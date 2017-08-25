Now You Can Sleep In Your Tesla Model S In Style – Video
3 days ago by Mark Kane 16Comments
It packs neatly in the trunk and transforms into a bed in seconds.
DreamCase (from Slovenia) has released a special Tesla Model S sleeping augment, for those who’d like to use their electric car as a camper from time to time.
The DreamCase enables sleeping for two adults, set-up takes about 2.5 minutes, using 4 part modular mattresses. It’s a genius solution for sleeping in a Tesla, but it’s oh so much more too – as you’ll see in the description further down below.
The on-line configurator indicates that pricing starts at €850 and €925 (incl. VAT) (sorry, North America, it is only available in Europe for now).
Here is the description and photos:
From a quick recharge to a whole new adventure…
Dreamcase was designed to make car travel spontaneous, convenient and safe by swiftly unfolding into a double mattress for the coziest of rest. With multi-layer memory foam, car duvee and pillows neatly encased, Dreamcase assists pack and forget travels in the one beautifully compact form-factor. Dreamcase speedily unpacks 0 – Rest Space in 2.5 minutes but 30 seconds with Quick Pack activated, so freshening up for safer driving is a breeze.
Simplified design that does more
The Folding Memory Foam Dreamcase greatly improves upon the comfort, reliability and sound characteristics of portable mattresses. Its 4 partly modular panels are connected by articulating joints – use it flat as a mattress in-car, partially stacked for reading or separated as outdoor seating pads, it’s a multi-tool for rest.
Evens out odds
Dreamcase’s exterior visibly functions as a case yet while in use serves as a height prop. It brings vehicle trunk height up to the folded down rear seats and combines with a mattress integrated prop to bridge over the rear passenger footwell, so the rest surface remains flatter.
DreamCase for Tesla Model S – Camper Mode Activated
Step by step:
How to Unfold a DreamCase for Tesla Model S:
A $1000 for four blocks of memory foam with microfiber upholstery? Where do I sign?
…ahh, that’d be in Euros, so more like $1,100 in US dollars. Say about 2 weeks stay at any good American hotel chain.
¡Ay, caramba!
“Tesla” is monogramed in Black,
other colors will be a $1,000 Upgrade !
haha.
Get your pre order in now, before all the rooms are booked!
Fitting for the high end car …. they will find enough fools to buy it, I am sure.
It’s a panel mat in a box! Look, if you’re a gymnast, don’t mess around, Norbert’s is the best, and I wouldn’t trust my life with anything less:
http://www.norberts.net/products/4%27-x-6%27-x-2%252d3%7B47%7D8%22-Power-Panel-Mat-w%7B47%7D-hook-%26-loop-fasteners-2-short-sides
Now, that’s a premium product right there. Probably hundreds of thousands of hours of safe landings this year alone on Norbert’s products. It also has multiple density foam which is important to take the sting out of the landing contact as well as displace the energy overall. Norbert’s does all custom orders, so if you want that plush surface, I’ve definitely seen it done. Helps stick to carpets.
You can’t beat a $200 price, and the ability to choose any combination of 15 colors is unmatched in the hatchback sleeping market. Plus, All Norbert’s products are 100% Made in the USA.
Honestly, I’ve slept in my Tesla. A comfortable night’s sleep is important when you’re stuck at a Supercharger or some RV park in North Dakota because Tesla has overlooked it so viciously in their Supercharger network. I use some cheap plush blankets I got in Tijuana when I was a kid. I’ll tell you one thing I do which makes a difference: place an extra blanket below the second row fold because that cargo surface is uneven there.
But, some people don’t like either solution, and they prefer an inflatable mattress.
In review:
Cheapest option: inflatable mattress, $30-$150
Free option: armful of old blankets
Safest night’s sleep: Norbert’s panel mat
Where does Dreamcase fit? Most expensive by a large factor. Bulkiest, no additional purpose or use. Not available or made in the USA. Does not come in a variety of colors. Fussing with a zipper that big when you’re tired is a lousy idea. Sure, the Dreamcase says you have money to burn. Because you just burned it.
Thx vexar! I may sleep in my S someday!
At that price, it doesn’t even include mosquito netting to keep the bugs out when the hatch is open?
Wow! I guess this company thinks P.T. Barnum was right!
* * * * *
“Its 4 partly modular panels are connected by articulating joints – use it flat as a mattress in-car, partially stacked for reading or separated as outdoor seating pads, it’s a multi-tool for rest.”
Gosh, nobody ever thought of that before. 🙄
$129 at Amazon.com:
But seriously, if anyone wants to make something better than this kit for themselves, we used to do this with our hatchback. A foam mattress can easily be cut to size with an electric carving knife. To sleep with the hatch open but keep the bugs out, we used mosquito netting held in place with a series of small magnets along the edges of the hatch cover and alongside the hatch seal on the body of the car. That allows much better head room for sleeping, so long as it’s not too cold outside.
Good idea on the netting and magnets. Velcro also!
Isn’t the metal aluminum? Non-magnetic, right?
right
dah
velcro it is!!
This is one of those “period correct” accessories the next generation of hipster Tesla fanatics will swoon over in 40 years.
Fail! I don’t buy hyper advertised household items like this! Ridiculous! No air conditioning, being devoured by bear! Too many deceiving, greedy marketers nowadays!
I will say the the Dream Case is beautiful. However, I find my cheap garden patio cushions fully up to the task.
I use two short ones from the wicker patio chairs to build up the 4-inch difference between the rear half of the cargo space and 2 long cushions from the two wicker chaise lounges for the top.
Each set of cushions fold down into a compact square, ties together with the strings from the cushions (the ones you usually use to secure the cushions to the chairs/chaise lounges
All hide away under the cargo cover during the day but leave room for access to the bottom trunk.
There is room to stuff the pillows atop the squares, which leaves plenty of room for our suitcases, cooler of food, charging stuff and other misc. travel items.
Lastly, our two 21″ carry-on size roller suitcases fill up the cap between the front seats and the folded-down back seats for our heads.
Add a swanky Pendleton wool blanket on top, and we’re a snoozing!
(Hat Tip to Bjorn Nyland for his many Tesla Camping ideas, which I stole and then modified for me and mine)
Tesla Camping is divine!
Photos at http://www.instagram.com/debgoesgreen
Scroll to July 2016 for last year’s 5508 mile Tesla Road Trip, including camping and to June 2017 for clearer shots of the bedding set up!
See ya down the road!