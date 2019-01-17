Zipcar UK VW e-Golf Fleet Covered More Than 50,000 Trips In 6 Months

13 M BY MARK KANE

Zipcar: e-Golf fleet received warm reception from members

Zipcar‘s electric car sharing system – launched in London in July 2018 – gradually expanded to 325 Volkswagen e-Golfs, which is the largest shared electric vehicle fleet in the UK.

According to Zipcar, the fleet was used by 10,000 members and already covered over 250,000 miles (400,000 km) on more than 50,000 trips. The average number of trips per member is around 5, while the average distance of single trip stands at 5 miles (8 km).

Results over first six months are encouraging enough to expect that further electrification of Zipcar’s fleet will be in progress.

“Zipcar UK’s Volkswagen e-Golf fleet is available on its Flex service which allows members to drive from A to B and drop off the cars where convenient within a Zipcar zone, via the Zipcar app. The service is pay-as-you-go, with users hiring an e-Golf from just 31p per minute, capped at £14 per hour.”

Claire McGreal, Volkswagen UK Brand Strategy and Mobility Services Manager said:

“The e-Golf’s warm reception from Zipcar UK members is testament to its ease of use in the city, as well as their eagerness to go electric in the capital. Extending the Zipcar UK e-Golf fleet will ensure that more of the car club’s 230,000 registered users in the UK will be able to enjoy convenient, zero-emission travel.”

Jonathan Hampson, General Manager for Zipcar UK, said: