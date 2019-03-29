Zhejiang VIE To Use WiTricity Wireless Charging In China

1 H BY MARK KANE

WiTricity wireless charging is coming to China

A subsidiary of Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., a Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, is the newest company that decided to license WiTricity wireless charging system for electric cars.

As China is the top plug-in electric car market and things are moving fast in China, maybe it’s the first sign that wireless charging will finally take off on a large scale?

WiTricity currently offers systems with power output of 3.6 – 11 kW (and more) with efficiency (from the grid to battery) of 90-93%.

“The terms of the license agreement will allow the company to develop and commercialize highly efficient wireless EV charging systems for sale to leading carmakers in the China market based on WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology and industry-leading designs.” “VIE, headquartered in Zhuji city, China, specializes in R&D and manufacturing of major automotive parts and is a leading developer in the automotive industry. VIE’s subsidiary has been active in research and development of wireless charging for the past four years and is already engaged with multiple carmakers.”

Mervyn Chen, Chairman at Zhejiang VIE Science and Technology said:

“The addition of WiTricity’s technology to the VIE family’s product line is advantageous for the future of e-mobility. Wireless charging will support increased EV adoption in China. VIE will strive to meet the needs of both China-based and global carmakers that are targeting the Chinese market. We also believe that WiTricity’s recent acquisition of Qualcomm Halo’s assets will simplify and accelerate the implementation of standards for wireless charging, which will result in broader adoption in the market.” Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity said: “Wireless charging is an important component of the EV and autonomous vehicle ecosystem in China. We are proud to be working with an experienced Tier 1 company to bring wireless EV charging to market and accelerate EV momentum in China,”.

