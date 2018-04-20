Zero Motorcycles Added To General Services Administration List

47 M BY RIDEAPART.COM

The little electric bike company that could just got added to the General Services Administration list of government suppliers

Zero Motorcycles has been making inroads for years now into municipal, state, and federal government vehicle fleets. Currently there are around 125 law enforcement and military agencies using Zeroes, which all by itself is a pretty big deal for the California-based bike maker. Now though, government sales are going to get a whole lot bigger and better with the company’s recent inclusion in the General Services Administration list of approved suppliers.

If you don’t know—and we really didn’t until we looked it up—the GSA is part of the federal government that deals with government procurement. Established in 1949, the GSA “upplies products and communications for U.S. government offices, provides transportation and office space to federal employees, and develops government-wide cost-minimizing policies and other management tasks.” In other words, it helps make sure that the paper towel dispensers are full and that the presidential motorcade gets new tires.

Being included in the GSA is a huge deal for Zero, since now any federal agency can buy as many Zeroes as it wants at its leisure using pre-negotiated terms and prices. To get this deal, Zero partnered with something called Fedharmony, which is like a middleman that helps facilitate GSA/business deals.

“Zero’s electric motorcycles are an ideal addition to our portfolio of unique vehicles for emergency responders and the military,” said Fedharmony president Scott Smith. “We have had a high level of interest in these bikes and we are happy to help make electric options even more easily accessible to federal agencies.”

Ultimately, jokes about governmental procurement and $500 hammers aside, this is a real shot in the arm for Zero. It makes it easier for the feds to buy whole fleets of Zeroes for various agencies, and having a whole bunch of electric bikes to ride around for official business is not only practical, but sounds like a pretty nice job perk. If you’d like to know more, check out the official press release below.