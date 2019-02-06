Electric Lagonda All-Terrain SUV Concept To Debut In Geneva
Lagonda to be a luxury zero emission brand
Aston Martin Lagonda announced the unveiling of the new Lagonda All-Terrain Concept at the Geneva Motor Show (from 5 March to 17 March).
The British manufacturer said it will give us a first glimpse of the luxury brand’s first production model driven by zero emission powertrain technologies.
We could guess that the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is a battery-electric, four-wheel-drive SUV/crossover type of car – but with some extraordinary design for sure.
“Aston Martin is poised to take the 89th Geneva International Motor Show by storm with the global debut of the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero emission brand and the surprise debut of the Lagonda Vision Concept at last year’s Geneva Show, 2019 sees the reveal of Lagonda’s All-Terrain Concept.
The first model Lagonda will put into production, the All-Terrain Concept bears the bold hallmarks of the Vision Concept. By taking full advantage of its zero emission platform Lagonda’s design team has created a car boasting extraordinary style and space efficiency combined with a rakish design language that demonstrates the unique freedom afforded by Lagonda’s commitment to zero emission powertrain technologies.”
Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said:
“The ways in which automotive brands reveal new product has changed beyond recognition in recent years, but there’s still something compelling about the unique atmosphere of a great motor show. Historically Geneva has always been good for us – the buzz surrounding the stand last year when we revealed the Lagonda Vision Concept was truly remarkable – so it’s fantastic to return to the scene of such great success with another world debut. The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept offers explicit clues regarding what will be the first Lagonda model to enter production, and further demonstrates how Lagonda’s zero emission powertrain enables us to create spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market. I’m expecting the Aston Martin Lagonda stand to be busier than ever, and very much look forward to seeing the crowd’s reaction first-hand”.
