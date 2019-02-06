Electric Lagonda All-Terrain SUV Concept To Debut In Geneva

1 H BY MARK KANE

Lagonda to be a luxury zero emission brand

Aston Martin Lagonda announced the unveiling of the new Lagonda All-Terrain Concept at the Geneva Motor Show (from 5 March to 17 March).

The British manufacturer said it will give us a first glimpse of the luxury brand’s first production model driven by zero emission powertrain technologies.

We could guess that the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is a battery-electric, four-wheel-drive SUV/crossover type of car – but with some extraordinary design for sure.

“Aston Martin is poised to take the 89th Geneva International Motor Show by storm with the global debut of the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero emission brand and the surprise debut of the Lagonda Vision Concept at last year’s Geneva Show, 2019 sees the reveal of Lagonda’s All-Terrain Concept. The first model Lagonda will put into production, the All-Terrain Concept bears the bold hallmarks of the Vision Concept. By taking full advantage of its zero emission platform Lagonda’s design team has created a car boasting extraordinary style and space efficiency combined with a rakish design language that demonstrates the unique freedom afforded by Lagonda’s commitment to zero emission powertrain technologies.”

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said: