Watch Zelectric VW Wild Thing Do Donuts + Walkaround
It makes our heart sing
It’s been about a year since Icon delivered the Wild Thing — an electrified 1974 Type 181 restomod, originally built by Volkswagen — to one of its customers as part of its Derelict series. And while we did tell you a bit about it then, Zelectric, who worked on the project behind the scenes in collaboration with Stealth EV, recently released a video (above) that really gets into the nuts and bolts of the build.
The footage starts off where it should, showing off the performance potential of the battery-powered Thing by whipping up some nice smoky doughnuts. From there, things get calm as we join Zelectric principal David Benardo as he drives the VDub down a California coastal highway, his dulcet tones filling us in on the background of the project before moving on to the details of this specific build.
If you’re as in love with the final project as we are, check out the bonus video featuring Icon’s Jonathan Ward driving the finished product while talking about it from his perspective. It’s just below all the specifications listed for the Wild Thing project. Enjoy!
Specs:
38 kWh Lithium LiFePO4 battery pack (576 Enerdel lithium cells)
80– 100-mile range
Battery life: 160,000+ miles 15+ years
6061-Aluminium Battery Boxes
AMR racing 3-phase 400v oil-cooled electric motor 150KW 210HP
Rinehart 150kw water-cooled controller
184 foot-pounds of instant torque
Estimated top speed 120
Charging Components Orion dual-BMS (battery management system)
5000W on-board charging system
Built-in J1772 charge port for Level 1 & 2 home or public charging
DC/DC converter (charges stock 12-volt system – lights radio etc.)
Drivetrain Improvements:
Drive-by-wire throttle system
Heavy Duty Clutch & Lightened Flywheel
Clutch regen sensor (for smoother shifting)
Custom geared Pro-Street IRS LSD transaxle with 437 R&P
Hurst short-throw shifter
Regen assist in-line braking sensor
Radial tires
Bilstein gas shocks
HD front sway bar
Rear adjustable spring plates
Wilwood Front Disc Brakes
Period correct stuff Vintage hardtop roof
Optional convertible soft top roof
Original factory Sunshine Yellow paint
Original bumpers, turn signal lenses, steering wheel and trim
High-volume electric heating system
LED head, brake, and running lights
Wooden Duck boards
Sliding glass curtains (windows)
Powder coated wheels
Custom ICON seats and front seat rails
Custom ICON wiring harness with blade-style fuses
Custom ICON interior package
Custom ICON bluetooth enabled sound system
