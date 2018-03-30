Watch Zelectric VW Wild Thing Do Donuts + Walkaround

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

It makes our heart sing

It’s been about a year since Icon delivered the Wild Thing — an electrified 1974 Type 181 restomod, originally built by Volkswagen — to one of its customers as part of its Derelict series. And while we did tell you a bit about it then, Zelectric, who worked on the project behind the scenes in collaboration with Stealth EV, recently released a video (above) that really gets into the nuts and bolts of the build.

The footage starts off where it should, showing off the performance potential of the battery-powered Thing by whipping up some nice smoky doughnuts. From there, things get calm as we join Zelectric principal David Benardo as he drives the VDub down a California coastal highway, his dulcet tones filling us in on the background of the project before moving on to the details of this specific build.

If you’re as in love with the final project as we are, check out the bonus video featuring Icon’s Jonathan Ward driving the finished product while talking about it from his perspective. It’s just below all the specifications listed for the Wild Thing project. Enjoy!

Specs:

38 kWh Lithium LiFePO4 battery pack (576 Enerdel lithium cells)

80– 100-mile range

Battery life: 160,000+ miles 15+ years

6061-Aluminium Battery Boxes

AMR racing 3-phase 400v oil-cooled electric motor 150KW 210HP

Rinehart 150kw water-cooled controller

184 foot-pounds of instant torque

Estimated top speed 120

Charging Components Orion dual-BMS (battery management system)

5000W on-board charging system

Built-in J1772 charge port for Level 1 & 2 home or public charging

DC/DC converter (charges stock 12-volt system – lights radio etc.)

Drivetrain Improvements:

Drive-by-wire throttle system

Heavy Duty Clutch & Lightened Flywheel

Clutch regen sensor (for smoother shifting)

Custom geared Pro-Street IRS LSD transaxle with 437 R&P

Hurst short-throw shifter

Regen assist in-line braking sensor

Radial tires

Bilstein gas shocks

HD front sway bar

Rear adjustable spring plates

Wilwood Front Disc Brakes

Period correct stuff Vintage hardtop roof

Optional convertible soft top roof

Original factory Sunshine Yellow paint

Original bumpers, turn signal lenses, steering wheel and trim

High-volume electric heating system

LED head, brake, and running lights

Wooden Duck boards

Sliding glass curtains (windows)

Powder coated wheels

Custom ICON seats and front seat rails

Custom ICON wiring harness with blade-style fuses

Custom ICON interior package

Custom ICON bluetooth enabled sound system

Source: YouTube