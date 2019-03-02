Yura Corporation Licenses WiTricity Wireless Charging Tech

Carmakers have a broad choice from whom they will buy a WiTricity system
Yura Corporation is another company (but the first automotive Tier 1 supplier from South Korea) that decided to license WiTricity wireless charging technology for EVs.
“The agreement will allow Yura to access WiTricity’s wireless charging technology, support and intellectual property (IP) rights to develop and commercialize wireless EV charging systems.Yura is WiTricity’s first Tier 1 licensee located in South Korea and is one of the largest Asian producers of EV and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle components for both domestic use and export.”
WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 system rated for 11 kW sounds like a neat thing to have, but despite a growing number of manufacturers (see list below), there are still no cars with wireless charging on the market (well, there are some small exceptions).
Yong Kyu Roh, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Yura said:
“WiTricity offers the most experience and know-how in the EV wireless charging market. We will rely on their advanced offering to help us build wireless charging system in the future,”.
Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity said:
“The global demand for EVs is advancing rapidly. South Korea is an important market for EV development and production. Yura’s selection of WiTricity is a testament to our sophisticated technology and progress in driving global standards. We look forward to a strong partnership with Yura and contributing to EV adoption on a global basis through efficient and convenient wireless charging.”
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!