Yura Corporation Licenses WiTricity Wireless Charging Tech

Carmakers have a broad choice from whom they will buy a WiTricity system

Yura Corporation is another company (but the first automotive Tier 1 supplier from South Korea) that decided to license WiTricity wireless charging technology for EVs.

“The agreement will allow Yura to access WiTricity’s wireless charging technology, support and intellectual property (IP) rights to develop and commercialize wireless EV charging systems.Yura is WiTricity’s first Tier 1 licensee located in South Korea and is one of the largest Asian producers of EV and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle components for both domestic use and export.”

WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 system rated for 11 kW sounds like a neat thing to have, but despite a growing number of manufacturers (see list below), there are still no cars with wireless charging on the market (well, there are some small exceptions).

Licenses have been announced with:

Toyota

Aptiv (formerly Delphi)

Mahle

TDK

IHI

Shindengen

Daihen

BRUSA

Anjie Wireless

Yura Corporation

Global corporate investors now include:

Qualcomm

Toyota

Intel Capital

Delta Electronics Capital

Foxconn

Schlumberger