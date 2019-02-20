YASA Announces Partnership With Global OEM

1 H BY MARK KANE

YASA finds its electric motors attractive for high-performance vehicles and aircraft

YASA, the British manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers founded in 2009, signed a long-term joint innovation agreement with an undisclosed global automotive manufacturer.

It’s not known who is the OEM that would like to use YASA motors, but the topic of development is to be custom electric motors for all-electric and hybrid vehicles.

“The partnership will focus on developing custom electric motor and controller solutions for the OEM’s high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles.”

YASA is one of the most successful British EV start-ups and since 2018 has been ready for volume orders thanks to a new production facility in Oxford, UK for up to 100,000 motors annually.

YASA motors are also used in electric airplanes, currently under development by Rolls-Royce.

“YASA’s innovative axial-flux electric motor and controller designs offer best-in-class power and torque densities and are ideally suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. Under the agreement, YASA and the OEM will work together to leverage YASA’s technology to improve vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight. This news follows YASA’s announcement last year of a new 100,000 unit capacity series production facility in Oxford, UK. In addition to automotive, YASA are also addressing the burgeoning electric aerospace market. Last month, the Company announced partnering with Rolls-Royce to provide the electric motors to power the world’s fastest electric airplane, scheduled for launch in 2020.”

Speaking of the Innovation Agreement, YASA’s CEO Chris Harris said: