This Material Improves Charging Connector Wear By Up To 40 Times

Xtalic Corporation enters the EV market with new materials that improve charging connector wear by up to 40 times

According to the press release, the XTRONIC and LUNA nanostructured alloys enable one to lengthen the service lives of electric vehicle charger connectors to 10,000 charge cycles in high- to normal-force applications, compared to traditional silver-over-nickel-over-copper construction that wears through after 250 charge cycles.

The Xtalic alloy is promised to significantly enhance the connectors’ hardness, durability, and corrosion resistance and withstand temperatures of 150° C or higher due to a carefully engineered crystal structure.

“XTRONIC is a nanostructured nickel alloy that utilizes tungsten to stabilize grain boundaries and control overall grain size. It has a high hardness of > 650 HV. The alloy is commercialized as a barrier layer alternative in connector stacks to extend life or reduce precious metal cost in smartphone, electric vehicle, and enterprise server markets. LUNA is a nanostructured silver alloy that utilizes tungsten to stabilize grain boundaries. It has a higher hardness of ~200 HV with electrical properties that replicate hard gold. LUNA extends the life of electric vehicle connectors and removes nickel from wearables and hearables to ensure safe contact with human skin.”

Currently, the materials are undergoing tests at connector manufacturers and OEMs. Xtalic expects that new products will be incorporated in the next generation of EVs.

Tom Clay, Xtalic’s chief executive officer said:

“As more electric-powered vehicles take to the highways, the life expectancy of their battery charging interfaces are becoming critical. Extending the lifecycle of the charger’s connector contacts has become an important customer satisfaction issue for electric vehicle manufacturers.”

