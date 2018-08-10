This Material Improves Charging Connector Wear By Up To 40 Times
Is it some sort of magical material?
Xtalic Corporation enters the EV market with new materials that improve charging connector wear by up to 40 times
According to the press release, the XTRONIC and LUNA nanostructured alloys enable one to lengthen the service lives of electric vehicle charger connectors to 10,000 charge cycles in high- to normal-force applications, compared to traditional silver-over-nickel-over-copper construction that wears through after 250 charge cycles.
Feel free to give us sign in comments about how well yours charging connectors works over years of using EVs. Whether after 250 uses there are any problems with connection?
The Xtalic alloy is promised to significantly enhance the connectors’ hardness, durability, and corrosion resistance and withstand temperatures of 150° C or higher due to a carefully engineered crystal structure.
“XTRONIC is a nanostructured nickel alloy that utilizes tungsten to stabilize grain boundaries and control overall grain size. It has a high hardness of > 650 HV. The alloy is commercialized as a barrier layer alternative in connector stacks to extend life or reduce precious metal cost in smartphone, electric vehicle, and enterprise server markets.
LUNA is a nanostructured silver alloy that utilizes tungsten to stabilize grain boundaries. It has a higher hardness of ~200 HV with electrical properties that replicate hard gold. LUNA extends the life of electric vehicle connectors and removes nickel from wearables and hearables to ensure safe contact with human skin.”
Currently, the materials are undergoing tests at connector manufacturers and OEMs. Xtalic expects that new products will be incorporated in the next generation of EVs.
Tom Clay, Xtalic’s chief executive officer said:
“As more electric-powered vehicles take to the highways, the life expectancy of their battery charging interfaces are becoming critical. Extending the lifecycle of the charger’s connector contacts has become an important customer satisfaction issue for electric vehicle manufacturers.”
The other area of engagement in EVs for Xtalic to be XTALIUM, a nanostructured aluminum alloy that can be used for coating lightweight magnesium parts:
“XTALIUM Coating Reduces Electric Vehicle Weight
Xtalic is also developing XTALIUMTM, a nanostructured aluminum alloy, to help improve range and performance in the electric vehicle market. This durable, corrosion-resistant coating enables the use of low-cost, lightweight magnesium alloy for automotive components. The magnesium parts weigh less than aluminum, and when coated with XTALIUM alloy, they have substantial corrosion protection. In addition, XTALIUM increases the corrosion resistance and performance of rare earth magnets.”
5 Comments on "This Material Improves Charging Connector Wear By Up To 40 Times"
Over 2,000 charging sessions on 2011 Leaf and AV EVSE. Everything is still working fine, but Leaf migrated to Seattle for cooler weather in its old age.
I’ll second that, about 1,500 charging sessions on 2011 Leaf with same connector and no problems, mine went to my son in Portland and is being replaced by a P3D+, hopefully soon.
More sutibale for high power chargers, where several charges per day is the norm?
My Volt as been plugged at least 300 times a year since 2011 (thus more than 2000 plug-ins so far) and I don’t see any wear either.
Wow. My aerovironment EVSE has probably endured 3,000 or more charge cycles between all of the different EVs and PHEVs we’ve had over the years. In many cases it has done 2 or 3 charges per day when shared between multiple cars. Still works fine and no sign of wear.
Where on earth did they come up with that 250 number? By that logic every EV would need its charge port replaced yearly.