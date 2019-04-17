Sleek Xpeng P7 Joins The Chinese EV Scene

56 M BY MARK KANE

Xpeng P7 will enter the market in 2020 with 600 km (373 miles) of NEDC range

Xpeng Motors unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show its second all-electric model, the Xpeng P7, which could be another local competitor to the Tesla Model 3.

The four-door coupe will be produced at the Xpeng factory in Zhaoqing and is scheduled for market launch in China in Q2 2020.

Xpeng lists several key style points: wide wheelbase (3m), short front overhang, frameless doors, concealed door handles, panoramic windshields. In general, it looks elegant, sleek and modern.

On the technical side, P7 will be able to go more than 600 km (373 miles) under the Chinese NEDC test cycle, using undisclosed battery capacity. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain provides enough power and torque to go 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds.

One of the main features of P7 to be autonomous driving tech – currently at Level 3 (more on that in the press release below).

The first Xpeng G3 SUV model to reach first 10,000 sales by the end of July and 40,000 by the end of this year. The company intends to have more than retail stores (both self-operated and authorized) by the end of 2019.

Xpeng P7 specs:

600 km (373 miles) of NEDC range

dual-motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4 seconds

Length of 4.9m

Wheelbase 3m

ready for Level 3 autonomous driving

“The P7 four-door coupe redefines expectations for a production model in China’s EV marketplace, with its 4s-to-100km/h acceleration, its high onboard intelligence running on the dual-chip SEPA (Smart Electric Platform Architecture) platform, and its elegant design, which combines a coupe’s flair with a 3m wheelbase and generous interior space.” “A second-generation smart car, the P7 is built on the SEPA hardware foundation, which combines the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier, the world’s most advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC) for autonomous driving, with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line automotive processor, the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 820A. This scalable, future-proofed hardware architecture supports Xpeng’s XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving system, enabling progressive implementation of Level 3 autonomous driving. The XPILOT 3.0 is tailored for China’s road conditions, with features adapted to often congested Chinese cities, cruise control and lane selection for highways, and automatic parking in most-used parking spaces at journey’s end. The P7 offers on-the-road performance and style to match its advanced intelligent features. With a length of 4.9m and a wheelbase of 3m, and dual-motor 4-wheel-drive, the P7 boasts sporty acceleration to 100km/h in 4 seconds, as well as a market-leading NEDC driving range of 600 km+. The sleek organic styling, with a low silhouette and smooth surfaces plus concealed door handles and futuristic lighting, reinforces the coupe design’s spirit of dynamic natural energy. Meanwhile, savvy ergonomic design provides the opulent interior space that Chinese customers desire. The P7’s other advanced features include the fusion–based perception for Xpeng’s user interface (XUI), which interacts with the driver through voice, touch, and even facial cues through emotional recognition, allied to deep learning capabilities that record and learn from drivers’ habits, preferences, and even moods. Designed from the start to fit seamlessly into today’s intelligent connected lifestyle, the P7 also offers ultimate mobile connectivity and Internet integration to coordinate and manage drivers’ work, travel, leisure and entertainment. Xpeng has also developed its own independent APP STORE, creating an open-ended online ecosystem for further upgrade and enhancement.”

