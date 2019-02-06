Ford F-250 Plug-In Hybrid Pickup Truck Comes To Life Via XL

18 M BY MARK KANE

Ford doesn’t make them, so XL will.

XL soon will expand its offer by adding the plug-in hybrid Ford F-250 pickup truck, which will be introduced at the NTEA Work Truck show, March 5-8 in Indianapolis.

Just like in the case of the XL Ford F-150 PHEV, the F-250 will get a driveshaft-mounted electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack, which enables assist for the engine when accelerating and regenerative braking, significantly lowering fuel consumption and emissions. The batteries can be charged externally through a standard J1772 plug.

The F-150 was equipped with 15 kWh battery behind the cab (see specs here).

XL says that the F-150 PHEV was in 2018 delivered to “municipal and utility fleets including CPS Energy, Tacoma Public Utility, City of Palo Alto, and many more”.