XL PHEV System Improves Ford F-250 Truck Fuel Economy By 50%

BY MARK KANE

Fleets will be able to save on fuel, although it’s just an enhanced hybrid system

As earlier announced, XL presents at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis its plug-in hybrid system installed in Ford F-250 Super Duty Pickup.

The initial assessment performed by XL reportedly indicates the potential for up to 50% improvement in miles driven per gallon (MPG) over the conventional factory F-250. Reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is expected to be at 33% during normal operation.

Having a 15 kWh battery (rechargeable externally via J1772) and electric motor supporting the engine, the XL doesn’t have any real all-electric range, so it’s kind of a hybrid vehicle with a plug-in capability compared to typical PHEVs, which usually can move in all-electric mode. We could call it a base electrification approach for times where there are no factory plug-in hybrids.

Production and deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2019.

“XL’s newest product expands its successful plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) product family, which also includes the XLP™ Ford F-150 that the company began shipping in 2018 to municipal, utility and commercial fleets throughout the United States.” “The XLP F-250 features a high voltage 15 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is compatible with Level 1 and Level 2 charging stations using an industry-standard J1772 plug interface. The battery is also charged by regenerative braking during driving, which captures and stores energy while slowing the vehicle. The energy is then transferred back into the drivetrain through an electric motor which helps propel the vehicle during acceleration, reducing fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and brake wear. The entire system weighs 750 pounds and is professionally mounted onto existing factory components. The XLP F-250 has no effect on Ford factory warranties, and requires no special maintenance procedures or charging infrastructure enhancements.”

