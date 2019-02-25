More Xcelsior CHARGE Electric Transit Buses Coming To Toronto

5 M BY MARK KANE

Toronto wants more electric buses

New Flyer received an order for additional 10 forty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE electric transit buses from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), which intends to switch to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

TTC already ordered 10 Xcelsior CHARGE in June 2018, and seems to be happy from the initial outcome if it decided to have total 20. TTC still hathe s option to order another 10 later.

Together with buses, five ABB DC depot fast chargers (CCS Type 1) were purchased, which will be jointly commissioned by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions and ABB.

Six years from now, by 2025 TTC intends to order only zero-emission buses.