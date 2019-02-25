“TTC is the public transit agency operating bus, subway, streetcar, and paratransit services in Toronto, Ontario. As the third largest transit system in North America, TTC delivers more than 536 million passenger trips each year, and has integrated sustainability into its multi-year plan to reduce greenhouse gases, air pollution, and congestion on Toronto roadways.”
More Xcelsior CHARGE Electric Transit Buses Coming To Toronto
Toronto wants more electric buses
New Flyer received an order for additional 10 forty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE electric transit buses from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), which intends to switch to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.
TTC already ordered 10 Xcelsior CHARGE in June 2018, and seems to be happy from the initial outcome if it decided to have total 20. TTC still hathe s option to order another 10 later.
Together with buses, five ABB DC depot fast chargers (CCS Type 1) were purchased, which will be jointly commissioned by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions and ABB.
Six years from now, by 2025 TTC intends to order only zero-emission buses.
