WSJ Talks To Cummins About Tesla, Electric Semis, And Emissions Policy
CUMMINS TALKS TESLA, ELECTRIC TRUCKS, AND THE NEED FOR A CARBON TAX
The Tesla Semi has captivated scores of corporate customers. Pre-orders for Elon Musk’s electric trucks are growing. Competitors, however, aren’t so impressed. The Wall Street Journal spoke with a potential adversary in the trucking space, Cummins, for their take on Tesla, electric trucks, and their thoughts on how governments around the world should deal with carbon emissions.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: A look at the Tesla Semi (Image: Teslarati via @Rec1pr0city)
Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip writes, “What will make a bigger difference to global warming: sleek electric sedans like those made by Tesla Inc., or heavy duty trucks, powered by the sort of [combustion] engines that Cummins Inc. is testing at its research center here just south of Indianapolis?”
Ip argues it’s the latter. “Most of the world thinks like a Cummins customer, not a Tesla customer. A Tesla buyer isn’t trying to save money: It is ‘an emotional buy,’ says Wayne Eckerle, Cummins’s head of research. Cummins customers are commercial truck operators: ‘They don’t buy on emotion. At all.'”
Unlike Tesla’s commitment to an all-electric approach, “Cummins is spreading its bets, developing a mix of electric, hybrid and natural-gas powered motors for small and medium-size trucks. But long-haul heavy trucks will, for the foreseeable future, run on diesel.” According to Ip, Cummins is concerned about electric trucks “costing a fortune” with batteries that “reduce payloads” while the act of recharging them would invariably “lengthen trips.”
Above: Trucks play a significant (and growing) role in transport-related carbon emissions (Chart: Wall Street Journal)
Regardless, the stakes are high for the trucking industry as a whole. “Though less numerous than passenger vehicles, trucks collectively emit almost as much carbon dioxide because they travel further and weigh more. According to the International Energy Agency, road freight accounts for 35% of transport-related greenhouse gas emissions and 7% of total emissions,” notes Ip.
Cummins, however, is perplexed over policies surrounding the uptake of electric vehicles. Eckerle says talk in Europe of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions would mean “legislating the internal combustion engine out [of existence] as we know it today. The U.S. is doing nothing like that.”
Instead of encouraging incentives for electric vehicles, Ip reports that “Cummins would prefer a carbon tax: By forcing customers to internalize the cost of climate change, it would naturally incentivize them to pay up for lower-emission technology, no matter the fuel type.”
Above: Cummins’ Julie Furber discusses the company’s outlook for electrification and diesel moving forward (Youtube: Diesel Progress)
“If we want rules that are more effective, decide the end result we want and let technology compete for the best solution,” says Cummins’ Chief Executive Tom Linebarger. “Carbon taxes are much better than all the other choices.”
Source: Wall Street Journal, Diesel Progress
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
15 Comments on "WSJ Talks To Cummins About Tesla, Electric Semis, And Emissions Policy"
I’d like to see both EV Semis and tax neutral carbon taxes
Well, France is proving that taxing carbon is difficult. France has learned that you have to simultaneously offer other incentives.
Ironically, fossil fuel has been subsidized for so long by not paying for the health and environmental damages and yet they still want to whine as other technologies get incentives.
Sorry, if I don’t listen to Cummins as a voice of reason. I find their “picking winners and losers” argument appalling when that is exactly what they want to do.
Mostly bs from Cummins. But the one thing I agree with is a carbon tax would be preferable to ev subsidies. But that is just such a difficult sell.
Is this an actual quote from the wsj journalist?
““What will make a bigger difference to global warming: sleek electric sedans like those made by Tesla Inc., or heavy duty trucks, powered by the sort of [combustion] engines that Cummins Inc. is testing at its research center here just south of Indianapolis?”
What a softball question. Just teeing it up for Cummins.
All slow-pitch softballs, what a joke. Hard hitting investigative reporting it ain’t.
At today’s diesel prices a Class 8 truck consumes about $0.50 of fuel per mile. The Tesla semi would consume about $0.20 of electricity per mile. As batteries become slightly lighter and much cheaper they will replace diesel engines. This is inevitable.
I do agree with the gentlemen from Cummins when he says that no one buys a Class 8 truck with their heart. Trucking is run by spreadsheet, either the Tesla semi will have a greater ROI than a conventional diesel truck or it won’t. I suspect he is wrong and Tesla is right, but we will know for sure within five years.
Maybe. But it’s easy to say that truckers don’t buy with their hearts when they only have one option- ICE. Going Green is good press for companies, and the smart ones aren’t driven purely by the bottom line of today. Ask how GM and Ford are doing with that model.
No one is buying an electric semi because they want to save the planet and this won’t change in the future. They understand TCO and the electric truck beats existing fossil-fueled trucks, despite having a higher initial cost.
Total Cost is what shipping companies will look at First, Second and Last.
Yes, which is precisely why we need to eliminate all the market distorting government subsidies so markets can work their magic. If we did this, EVs would already be cheaper than ICE across the board.
If the exec’s comments reflect the company’s belief in the viability of electric trucks, Cummins long-term plan must include going out of business.
The foreseeable future. Well, I suppose some can see farther than others. Already we have number of examples of electric trucks from Mercedes, Volvo, etc…
Sure not long haul yet, but those are coming. Besides why be working on a technology that is not going to be used for the foreseeable future. Also it’s no an emotional decision when you can save 2/3 of the running costs, reduce accidents, and improve the environment all in one fell swoop. Looking at all the downsides of e trucks with none of the upsides, such as better acceleration, grade climbing, or coming down a steep grade in control, less brake wear, less maintenance and longer economic life.
A carbon tax is good, but will not happen in the U.S. as too much political power is held by big oil. It may be the best solution, but a solution that will happen is no solution.
Carbon taxes are stupid and will do nothing but give more money to the government to piss away on parasites and pet projects. Simply stop subsidizing oil and respect private property so people can sue over pollution. Problem solved.
Most proposed carbon taxes are revenue neutral; i.e. all tax collected is equally redistributed at the end of the year as a refundable credit on your 1040. I’m a libertarian type and I think government is the right tool to levy a tax to account for an externalized cost such as carbon emissions. Government fails when they try to specify both the goal (reduce carbon emissions) and the solution (EV tax credits). By specifying the solution to carbon reduction (EVs) the government has dis-incentivized all other solutions to decrease carbon emissions (e.g. car pooling, insulating your house, replacing your old gas furnace, buying a more efficient AC unit, etc…).
I understand that diesel-electric train locomotives average fuel efficiency is on the order of 400 miles per ton-gallon, while 18 wheel trucks are closer to 100 miles per ton-gallon. If you apply the same metric to a hybrid car getting 50 mpg with a 200 pound payload (a person and a bag or two) then that calculates out to 5 miles per ton gallon. So by this metric, changing passenger cars to electric is about 20 times more important than diesel trucks, but let’s change them all, shall we? I am not sure that is the best metric anyway but it is interesting…