Would You Buy A Chinese Car? Most Americans Say No – Take Our Poll
… and the results won’t shock you.
Let’s face it – sooner or later, Chinese cars will eventually come to the United States and, when that happens, we’re quite sure they’ll be (nearly) as good as all other vehicles on the market. But until that moment arrives, we have to travel all the way to China to test them – but, thankfully, we did it for you. Twice.
Anyway, (if and) when Chinese brands make it to the U.S., they will probably be surprised to hear not all consumers are liking their products. More precisely, just over a third (35 percent) of them won’t consider buying a Chinese vehicle, according to a new survey by Autolist. The results of the study also reveal 28 percent of the 1,565 respondents would consider buying a car from China, while the final portion of 37 percent is not quite sure yet.
When asked about the reasons for not buying a Chinese vehicle, respondents cited reliability (24 percent), safety (21 percent), and lack of an established dealer and service network (15 percent). Naturally, owners of Korean vehicles are the most likely to switch to a Chinese model, while owners of American cars are the least likely.
Among those who own a European brand, 29 percent said they would be open to buying a Chinese car, while 34 percent were unsure. Thirty-seven percent said “no.” As for the reasons why consumers would consider buying a Chinese car, naturally, 40 percent of the respondents cited price as the most compelling reason, followed by technologies (18 percent) and safety (15 percent).
Several Chinese brands – including Wey – are eyeing an entry into the United States in the next couple of years. Most of the companies, likes GAC Motors and Geely, are relying on joint ventures with established brands from Europe and the U.S. in order to achieve higher quality. GAC and Lynk & Co are likely the first brands to penetrate the American market before the decade’s end and, judging by the results of this survey, their best chance of success will be to compete on price.
But we’d like to know your thoughts on this. More specifically, would you buy a Chinese electric car? Take our poll below to let us know:
I’ll cross that bridge if it ever gets built, maybe.
Um… Volvo? You know Volvo is a sub-brand of Chinese carmaker Geely and that it already sells plenty of cars in the US right? (And, for your next survey, Jaguar is a subsidiary of Indian auto company Tata, so yes Americans will also buy Indian cars.)
Volvo is Swedish. Owners are Chinese though. Tesla is also partly Chinese if looking at the ownership.
Perhaps the biggest benefit to Geely from buying Volvo is the knowledge and expertise it acquired to design and build modern, efficient car factories and assembly lines that don’t result in “production hell” when they start making cars, unlike the Keystone Cops assembly line at a certain unnamed Northern California carmaker.
And what about the new brand, Link&Co?. Terrible name yes, but this new chinese brand, it will be based on Volvo platforms and tech, and some models will be made in Belgium. Anyway, some new Volvo cars, are made in China and they are a very good cars.
Volvo doesn’t owe its engineering, nor its corporate experience in building cars, to the Chinese. The Chinese merely bought them out.
Volvos are not “Chinese cars”, they are Swedish cars made by a Chinese-owned company.
Volvo and Saab’s corporate management sucked. I say that as someone who drove these cars for decades. They were companies run primarily by engineers and every quirky feature an engineer dreamt up would make it into the cars without any self awareness or heed towards what customers would actually want. In fact, neither could have existed through the 1990s as car companies without GM and Ford attempting to rebuild that management culture from scratch. Ultimately, that didn’t work and both had to sell.
It is often far easier for American companies to just destroy such engineering focused and marketing challenged companies the way Apple destroyed Nokia than it is to go in and tinker with their internal focused cultures and teach them to be more open to the world.
Except when Ford vanished and Chniese money arrived Volvo was finally allowed to show what it could do.
Is my Volvo considered a Chinese car? Built in Sweden but owned by a Chinese company. Wonder how changing the wording from buying a Chinese car to buying from a Chinese car manufacturer would change the pole outcome.
Except the S90, which is built in China.
The Cadillac CT6 PHEV is also built in China.
Not an EV, but Buick Envisions are also built in China and imported to the USA.
Yes, and it’s a decent GM ICE vehicle, if you don’t mind burning Dino juice on-board your ride. Now, when will GM offer an all battery powered LG Chem “EnVision”?
Volvo S60 built in China, Buick Envision SUV built in China, 2019 Ford Focus built in China, Cadillac CT6 built in China. Whole thing makes no sense.
S90 built in China. S60s are now being produced in the new factory in South Carolina.
It makes no sense for the consumer as there are no price discounts for the awesome “Made in China” sticker, but it does make sense for the manufacturer and they then have a higher profit margin on the car. How do you think Apple became a one Trillion dollar company? They identified a long time ago that American consumers (probably consumers everywhere) don’t give a damn where their stuff comes from and they don’t give a damn about job losses in the country they live in as long as they keep their job.
By “whole thing makes no sense” I meant the *survey* makes no sense and the article makes no sense when lead sentence, “sooner or later, Chinese cars will eventually come to the United States and, when that happens” is 2 years out of date!
None of those are “Chinese automobiles”. They are American or Swedish automobiles, merely assembled in China or built by a Chinese-owned company.
Maybe you don’t know the difference, but car buyers do!
Maybe you don’t know the difference Dumb-Dumb, but the Cadillac CT6 PHEV is made in China and sold in the US!
The car is made by GM. The fact that the assembly plant happens to be located in China doesn’t make it a “Chinese car”. When Tesla starts making Model 3’s in China, will you also call those “Chinese cars”?
If you don’t understand the difference between a “Chinese car” and an “American car assembled in China”, then that’s your problem, not mine.
Pu-Pu said:
“an ‘American car assembled in China.’”
No, it’s a car manufactured and assembled in China by a Chinese labor force from parts predominantly made in China by Chinese suppliers.
You’re a little slow on the the uptake Pu-Pu. Aren’t you the fool/troll who’s been constantly calling the Chevy Bolt a Korean car, even referring to it as the LG Bolt? Yes, yes you are. 🙁 By you logic, doesn’t that make a Tesla built in a Chinese Gigafactory a Chinese car?
Pu-Pu said: “The car is made by GM.”
You’re wrong Pu-Pu. The CT6 is made by GM-SAIC-Wuling, a joint venture that is 51% Chinese owned. Last time I checked 51% is still a majority, so the CT6 is more of a Chinese car than it is a GM/American car. 😀
Depends on where they are made.
hehehe, good one.
Please define what exactly is a “Chinese” electric car.
Is it limited to electric cars manufactured in China by a Chinese company?
Is an electric car manufactured in China by an American automaker in a joint venture with a Chinese automaker then imported to the US considered a Chinese electric car? An example of this would be the Cadillac CT6 PHEV.
Is an electric car manufactured in Europe by a Chinese automaker then imported into the US considered a Chinese electric car? An example of this would be Volvo EVs.
Is an electric car manufactured in the US by a Chinese-owned, but US incorporated automaker considered a Chinese electric car? An example of this would be the long awaited and much anticipated Faraday Future FF91.
I forgot one and it’s too late to edit.
Is an electric car manufactured in China by an American automaker with no Chinese joint venture partner, in a plant 100% owned by the American automaker, then imported into the US considered a Chinese electric car? An example of this would be a Tesla made in a 100% Tesla owned Gigafactory located in China.
Tesla’s plan is to build on three continents so that China, United States and EU cars don’t get needlessly shipped accross oceans.
Perhaps you missed Elon’s tweet where he said Tesla plans to build a micro car that would fit one adult. The Tesla micro car would be too expensive to build profitably in high labor cost California. It would have to be built at Tesla’s future Gigafactory in China where labor costs are much lower.
Anthony Karr said:
“Naturally, owners of Korean vehicles are the most likely to switch to a Chinese model, while owners of American cars are the least likely.”
WTF? Why “naturally”? And why would owners of Korean vehicles be the “most likely to switch”?
Because people open to trying new things and buying based on things like quality and reliability instead of nationality are more likely to drive Korean today than American. Of course that is not true for all the buyers. But the most xenophobic people tend to buy domestic (even though most would probably buy a US brand car made in China because they would not be smart enough to look it up).
Anthony Karr said “most likely to switch.”
Why would owners of Korean cars be more likely to switch to a Chinese car than the owners of Japanese cars, which are world renowned for their quality and reliability?
Mikael said:
“But the most xenophobic people tend to buy domestic”
Meh. The body-on-frame Toyota 4Runner is very popular with hicks and rednecks in the US who like to go off-roading.
I never thought I would buy a car from a Japanese manufacturer but now I’m driving a Nissan Leaf. If the conditions are right I would buy a Chinese car. Nowadays much of what we buy is Chinese, why not a Chinese car?
Leaf is made in Tennessee.
It would just be quicker and more efficient to just surrender our country to the Chinese and become a new Chinese province. That way we don’t have to go through the whole collapse of our industries and companies, the whole national debt that can never be repaid and the whole collapse of our economy followed by the Chinese bailout on their terms. Much easier and less traumatic if we just quit now.
So, we should only buy cars made in the midwest? Is that your prescription for avoiding “whole collapse of our industries and companies?” Let me tell you something. No US car company was willing to invest in the American south a couple of decades ago because the unions would veto it. Most southern states have done quite well for themselves by bringing in the Nissans and BMWs and other foreign manufacturers who were willing to invest in the region.
People like you were the ones who would complain anytime that an auto factory was built outside the midwest and then turn around and make it into a “US vs the world. We are the victims” story. Many of these foreign manufacturers have given good paying jobs to Americans who need those jobs. Get over it.
If you ask people if they’d buy Chinese microchip, most would say no. This survey means nothing. Chinese cars are coming, just a matter of time when.
Here already and sold by GM.
What’s the question here; safety? We’ve all seen the videos of Chinese-made trucks folding like origami in a crash test, but if it’s going to be sold in the US, then it has to live up to strict US safety standards. If it fails the crash tests, it doesn’t get sold here.
If it’s a question of reliability, we’ll just see how they hold up. The Yugo was super cheap, but was a horrible piece of junk with weird parts that were hard to repair or replace. If a Chinese car is as breakdown-prone and hard to repair, then not many will be sold.
There’s a stigma attached to “Made in China” products, but when we’re talking about something as complex and potentially life endangering as a car, it won’t reach the shore before it’s already determined to be safe. Reliability is the big question mark.
Cynically, Trump will remove all safety regulations as too expensive for manufacturers, and the market get flood with dangerous death traps, in the name of lining corporate coffers.
I find it ironic this poll finds most Americans would not buy Chinese-made cars….but we buy pretty much everything else made in China.
“Clothes/phones/toys/hundreds of other every day items? OK. But I draw the line at cars! Hell no! ‘MURICA!”
People used to say the same thing about Japanese cars in the 60s and Korean cars in the 90s.
Chinese cars will have a lot of initial push back but will eventually sell like hot cakes.
The only silver lining I can see is that most, if not all, imported Chinese cars will be electric and then the EV vehicles will quickly gain a huge market share in the US.
In the meantime, go Tesla.
If the reviews were good/the product was what I was expecting then yes. I don’t particularly care where something was made as long as it suits what I want from the product.
I don’t have an issue buying American made cars as long as they are of the quality I expect from the price and they fit my needs. Outside of the US, American made cars (and other products) have the same stigma as something made in China so not a huge difference there TBH.
Meh. Give Tesla some time to improve their build quality. They’ve only been making cars for about a decade. As Elon will tell tell you, assembling cars is hard, too hard for his robots in an alien dreadnought.
Tesla are an example of this, but GM/Chevy, Cadillacs, domestic Fords (i.e. not ones made/sold in other markets) etc are all seen as shoddy quality, poorly built things to avoid. Maybe Tesla can change this (in part incorrect) viewpoint.
It will be like Japanese auto makers in the 1970s. At first, they will have low quality compared to American (and Japanese) cars, and very few Americans will buy them. But as years pass and their quality rapidly improves, it won’t be many years before they get a sizable market share.
* * * * *
DOC BROWN: (Inspects a failed circuit) Unbelievable that this little piece of junk could be such a big problem. (Turns it over) No wonder this circuit failed, it says ‘made in Japan.’
MARTY McFLY: What do you mean, Doc? All the best stuff is made in Japan.
— “Back to the Future Pt III”
Well, it looks like IEVs readers are smarter than the average car buyers since at the time of my vote and after 125 others voted the answer was “yes”. China makes alot of crappy things that’s for sure bu that is in part due to our demand for cheap stuff. I have no doubt they can and will make quality evs.
So silly. Of course we will. Just like we buy Mexican made German cars, or Japanese cars made in Ohio. Americans are cheap and they will buy what’s cheapest every single time.
There is absolutely zero evidence that any Chinese car would be any cheaper. So far they are not.
Because there are NO Chinese Chinese cars imported yet.
I think it could happen something like with korean cars did. First they builded cheap cars and the quality, performance or design, was below japanese or european cars. But few years after, they were able to make good cars…. but not cheap cars anymore. Probably first buyers of chinese cars, will be people who mainly cares about price, then they will improve the quality, design…. and other buyers will consider to buy one. But this will depends too of the politics between China and other economic zones.