The biggest plug-in manufacturers (as automotive groups)

Here is one more look at the plug-in electric car sales in 2018 – by automotive groups, which in the case of multi-brand manufacturers is interesting.

The first two places are occupied by Tesla (12% share) and BYD (11% share), but the third is the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with 9% (it was 10% the previous year). RNMA is so far the biggest player among established manufacturers. The EV Sales Blog notes that the disruption comes from China (most sales and five manufacturers in Top 10), and start-ups (Tesla).

Interesting is that Volkswagen Group dropped two positions in 2018, and is now behind Hyundai-Kia. In fact, Volkswagen’s position is not that bad compared to Toyota which is now #15 with a sales drop by 10% (a rare sight that sales actually decrease).

World’s Top 10 Plug-In Automotive Groups – 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog