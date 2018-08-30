Workhorse NGEN-1000 Electric Van Enters Production

2 H BY MARK KANE

Workhorse NGEN-1000: 100 miles of range and 6,000 lbs of payload

Workhorse announced the start of initial production of an all-new grill-less NGEN-1000 light-weight electric delivery vehicle at its Midwest plant.

According to the press release, the van’s curb weight is 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg), it can take up to 6,000 lbs (2,722 kg) of payload and offers 1,000 cubic ft. (28 m³) of cargo space. The battery pack of undisclosed capacity enables it to drive 100 miles (160 km) on a single charge.

Workhorse notes its ultra-lightweight design with curb weight less than one-half of what a traditional diesel step-van weighs. The maker says pricing will be on par with comparable diesel trucks. However, an exact price wasn’t mentioned.

“Management believes this weight reduction, coupled with the 100-mile range, will have cost-savings implications that will make the EV alternative to traditional fleet delivery vehicles all the more appealing.” “The lightweight design allows for 100-mile range, with a smaller battery pack than previous designs, thereby reducing the cost of the vehicle significantly. The smaller battery pack also reduces the cost of the charging infrastructure for the customer.”

Workhorse intends to offer four versions with 250, 450, 700 and 1,000 cubic feet of cargo space.

We are especially interested in the powertrain, as Workhorse states all-wheel drive with hub motors in front. We assume that in the rear there is a single motor for rear axle (so, a total of three motors).

Stephen S. Burns, CEO of Workhorse said:

“For as long as I can remember, we’ve been discussing what the future of delivery looks like and what role electric vehicles will play in that. We are proud to say – the future is here. With an off-the-lot cost on par with traditional fuel delivery vehicles, and substantial savings from there, we believe the NGEN will forever change the business of delivery as we know it.”

Workhorse NGEN-1000 spec:

Up to 6,000 lbs (2,722 kg) payload , curb weight is just 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg), 10,001 lbs GVWR

All wheel drive



100 miles (160 km) all-electric range

Level 2 (J1772) DC fast charge (CCS)

Features include: