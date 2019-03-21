Work Now At Full Steam On Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China: Video

10 M BY MARK KANE

Here’s a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 on March 20, 2019

The first phase of construction work at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China is progressing and the factory is gradually taking shape. The latest video shows that the foundation was placed and soon the first buildings will start climbing up. The work seems to be very demanding, 24/7.

According to Elon Musk, the new facility will have the size of the Tesla Factory in Fremont California and Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada combined. Production should start by the end of this year.

The factory will be utilized only for base versions of the Tesla Model 3 and later for the Tesla Model Y for the China region.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai by the end of 2019 (plan)

From the video description:

In the late March 2019, Tesla Shanghai GigaFactory has also entered the ground infrastructure, and the first phase of the project has gradually taken shape throughout the site. We can clearly see that this busy construction site is the one where Musk invested $500 million in the first phase of construction of the $2 billion loan to the Chinese banks some time ago. The construction speed of the first phase of the project is on schedule, and Model 3 production savings are being put into operation at the end of this year as planned by Tesla Shanghai Super Factory. A construction worker told me that in order to catch up with the project, they had to work overnight at night; as one surveyor said, if the factory used all the steel beam structure, the construction of the factory would be like building blocks, and the construction speed would be very fast. We look forward to the smooth construction of Tesla Shanghai Super Factory.

