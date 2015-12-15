JATO Says WLTP Correlated NEDC Emissions Values Don’t Line Up

4 H BY MARK KANE

It seems the automotive industry has a big problem with the new WLTP test cycle that replaces NEDC.

Apparently, emission results are way higher than anticipated.

The WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) is a new laboratory test for measuring CO2 and pollutant emissions from cars and vans that represents much more realistic and robust testing conditions than the previous outdated lab test NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).

We are happy to see that the WLTP range results, energy consumption and emissions are more realistic and achievable under WLTP than the overly-optimistic NEDC, but there are other consequences.

First, the higher emission numbers mean that EU targets for the automotive industry will be in jeopardy. Exceeding limits can trigger fines for manufacturers. On the other hand, in many countries taxes are applied in proportion to CO2 emissions, which is not a good news for drivers.

One more thing is decreasing sales of diesel cars, which typically (at least on paper, without cheating) noted lower CO2 emissions than gasoline cars. Without a fast take in sales of plug-ins, the lack of diesels will raise average CO2 emission for manufacturers.

JATO Dynamics recently warned that the switch to WLTP will result in CO2 emission some 10g/km higher (on average) than NEDC, while previously it was expected to be maybe 8g/km. In the luxury segment, it is nearly 20g/km more. The higher the difference the more encouraging electrification is though, so we’re okay with this.

Source: JATO via Green Car Congress