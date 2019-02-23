Winter Test Of 5 Electric SUV/Crossovers Reveals Real Range

58 M BY MARK KANE

Five hot SUV/Crossovers tested in cold weather

Winter is an important part of Norway, which is often associated with the cold. A year ago, the Norsk elbilforening Association conducted an interesting test of five all-electric compact/subcompact cars. This year, the edition is focused on SUV/crossovers.

Five long-range BEVs were tested over nearly 900 km. The tests included fast-charging capabilities, overall driving experience, practicality and, of course, energy consumption and range.

Here we will focus on the range aspect, which reveals that the Tesla Model X 100D remains the king of range. It averaged 450 km (280 miles), which is 90 km (56 miles) more than the Audi e-tron. However, the biggest winner seems to be the Kia e-Niro and Hyundai Kona Electric, which reached 400 and 415 km, respectively.

The e-Niro offers great practicality and it doesn’t cost as much as premium models. As a result, it would make for a perfect recommendation provided you don’t need all-wheel-drive. The Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron disappoint a little bit in terms of range. However, both excel in driving dynamics.

More detailed insights are available at Norsk elbilforening.

Range results and estimated battery capacity (netto/brutto):

Estimated range in winter (average from 834 km)

Comparison

Source: elbil.no