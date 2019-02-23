Winter Test Of 5 Electric SUV/Crossovers Reveals Real Range
Five hot SUV/Crossovers tested in cold weather
Winter is an important part of Norway, which is often associated with the cold. A year ago, the Norsk elbilforening Association conducted an interesting test of five all-electric compact/subcompact cars. This year, the edition is focused on SUV/crossovers.
Five long-range BEVs were tested over nearly 900 km. The tests included fast-charging capabilities, overall driving experience, practicality and, of course, energy consumption and range.
Here we will focus on the range aspect, which reveals that the Tesla Model X 100D remains the king of range. It averaged 450 km (280 miles), which is 90 km (56 miles) more than the Audi e-tron. However, the biggest winner seems to be the Kia e-Niro and Hyundai Kona Electric, which reached 400 and 415 km, respectively.
The e-Niro offers great practicality and it doesn’t cost as much as premium models. As a result, it would make for a perfect recommendation provided you don’t need all-wheel-drive. The Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron disappoint a little bit in terms of range. However, both excel in driving dynamics.
More detailed insights are available at Norsk elbilforening.
Range results and estimated battery capacity (netto/brutto):
- Tesla Model X 100D – 450 km (280 miles) – 98.5 kWh/102.4 kWh
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 415 km (258 miles) – 64 kWh/67.1 kWh
- Kia e-Niro – 400 km (249 miles) – 64 kWh/67.1 kWh
- Jaguar I-PACE – 370 km (230 miles) – 84.7 kWh/90.2 kWh
- Audi e-tron – 360 km (224 miles) – 85 kWh/95 kWh
Estimated range in winter (average from 834 km)
Comparison
Not having AWD and their low ground clearance disqualifies the Kona and Niro from the “SUV/Crossover” category.
It’s my understanding that the Hyundai Kona EV US version does not have a heat pump. If that’s true, what effect would this have on the winter range numbers presented?
Model X with 100 kwh battery vs cars with 90 kwh battery is not a fair comparative in terms of range. And Model X P100 costs almost 20.000 € more than e-Tron and i-Pace. I prefer compare the comsumption per 100 km.
Model x: 21,8 kw/100 km
Kona: 15,4
e-Niro: 16
i-Pace: 22,8
e-Tron: 23,6
Not so bad for i-Pace and e-Tron vs Model X, is not a huge difference with the milestone of the segment. Very good job for the corean cars, making more with less. For me this is the right path.
who would have thought just a few years ago that there would 5 to compare today?! Kudos to Tesla for accelerating this transition.