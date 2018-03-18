Winnebago Unveils Electric RV Motorhome, But It’s Not For Camping

6 H BY MARK KANE

Winnebago Industries, manufacturer of recreation vehicles, announced introduction of an all-electric version of its commercial vehicle platform through the company’s Specialty Vehicles Division.

Electrification of motorhomes will be possible thanks to a strategic partnership with Motiv Power Systems and use of Motiv’s Ford F53 based EPIC all-electric chassis.

Depending on battery size, the range of vehicles is to be 85-125 miles (the company brochure indicates even 150 miles).

The number of applications is pretty high:

Mobile Medical Clinics

Mobile Dental Clinics

Bloodmobiles

Bookmobiles

Mobile Offices

Mobile Retail

Mobile Classrooms

Mobile Outreach

Media Event Vehicles

Law Enforcement Command Units

DUI/BAT Vehicles

What you don’t see listed is using the electric motorhome for camping, as it’s range is just not suitable yet for such an adventure.

The deal with Motiv Power Systems includes investment from Winnebago Industries: