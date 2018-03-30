Will Tesla Share Technology With China?
As Tesla moves forward with plans to build a factory in China, technology sharing is “subject to negotiation.”
Following the permitting and approval process, Tesla will begin construction of its second automotive-manufacturing facility. It will be the first Tesla factory outside of the U.S., and potentially one of a number of facilities that may pop up around the globe in the future.
If everything goes as planned, the automaker could be producing vehicles at the plant in China in about two years. However, Tesla admits that it will be an additional three to five years before the factory is able to reach its planned 500,000 unit yearly capacity.
China has made it clear that it will attempt to be a major global force in the electric vehicle segment. In order to dominate, companies are expected to research the work of related organizations and utilize ideas from foreign partners. According to a Bloomberg survey, approximately one in five U.S. companies with operations in China have been asked to share technology among Chinese partners.
This week, during a briefing in Shanghai, deputy chief of the city’s economy and information technology Huang Ou shared words about the upcoming venture with Tesla. When asked if the original agreement maintains that Tesla will be transferring technology to China, Ou replied:
For technology transfer, it is a matter subject to negotiation between the enterprises.
Huang was also questioned about the overall monetary investment. He explained that it will be the largest foreign-invested project of its kind in the history of Shanghai, with Tesla spending a minimum of $10 million in the first phase, which includes a battery Gigafactory.
This may be the first situation where someone actually licenses Tesla patents. You know, because none of the auto manufacturers wanted to use the Supercharger network, and Mitsubishi and Daimler no longer wanted Tesla drivetrains.
None Of the other Manufacturers Are Not Allowed Therefore Cannot Use The Super Chargers.. Super Chargers Are Built Exclusively For TESLA USE ONLY …So If you don’t Own a Tesla ….Sorry About Your Luck…………………lmao
I’m going to avoid a partisan political diatribe here, as that would set a negative tone for the entire discussion.
Let’s just say that altho I am very far from being a supporter of the Trumpian administration, I hope that there will be at least one good outcome of this trade war, despite how poorly (to put it politely) it has been executed on our side. That is: I hope the U.S. can force China to end its policy of requiring foreign companies to share their IP if they want to set up a factory in China.
But I doubt this trade war is going to be settled soon, and Tesla needs to start building its China factory as soon as possible.
That’s only true if the IP is passed, if Tesla manufactures everything in house then their IP should be safe. The problem arises when data is stolen or a third party manufactures parts for you. If Tesla has a third party manufacture the motors, then those motors will be found on the market a few weeks/months later.
One thing I consider possible, the batteries. Instead of letting the Chinese see Tesla/Panasonic battery designs, they can just use Chinese batteries in the cars there. As long as they stay away from the UltraFire brand they should be okay.
Why don’t you go and visit Beijing to experience the “CLEAN AIR” ignorant troll?
Is it so hard to copy a Tesla? Chinese can simply buy it and copy. There are services that allow copying micochips by etching away layer by layer. By comparison, copying big things like circuit boards and motors and (gaping) body panels seems trivially simple.
What is not shared with China will be stolen by China… State owned Red Army China Automotive Inc. will benefit greatly from Tesla’s innovations at a very low IP acquisition cost.
This is true irrespective of Tesla building a factoty in China.
The only way Tesla can maintain a technology lead is to maintain Tesla’s very high rate of innovation… all industrial static technology moats across all core industrial categories are in constant process of being replicated by China Inc.
Doesn’t matter if they agree to or not. All Chinese employees should be considered to share information with the country’s intelligence services. State sposored corporate espionage is very real in China.
*THIS* is actually a true statement. For those following along at home, mark your calendars.😀
It’s not all, just people in key positions. Of course you can always volunteer.
I had a client who was put away for 20 years, because he would not spy on his fellow workers, also he complained when a political person was appointed to oversee his engineering section, which he argued was stupid. Finally he was dating a girl that was in the Party, which was a no-no.
So they put him away for 20 years, he said it was not like a prison, more like a Holiday Inn, without a pool.
One day they came to him and let him go saying, we made a mistake.
He finally said something true…
Aren’t Tesla’s patent open for anyone to use?
Tesla has already offered to share all of their IP with any car maker.