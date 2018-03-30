UPDATE – Why We Believe Tesla Passed 200k U.S. Sales In June
However, because of the unusual circumstances, we will be waiting for official word from Tesla before updating our Plug-In Sales Scorecard.
UPDATE: Tesla released numbers today way earlier than we anticipated. (I stay up past midnight finishing off our Tesla estimates… and I could have just waited 8 hours for the final numbers!) The official numbers show our Model 3 estimates for the quarter were spot on.
Q2 deliveries totaled 40,740 vehicles, of which 18,440 were Model 3, 10,930 were Model S, and 11,370 were Model X.
Our estimates for the US and Canada can be viewed below. With our estimates for April and May, our numbers for the quarter come to 18,300. The 140 unit difference is likely accounted for by the 200-300 units we expected to be delivered to Canada at the end of May.
Model X and S numbers also meet our expectations. We will provide additional updates as we parse the info released by Tesla. We also reached out to them regarding the 200,000th sale and will update this article if we recieve a comment.
Tesla and General Motors are both going to pass 200,000 US sales in 2018. This will have major implications for many buyers hoping to receive the full $7500 rebate. If you are not familiar with the U.S. federal EV credit, check out the articles here and here.
Why we believe Tesla has passed 200k
In order to estimate Tesla deliveries, we pull information from multiple sources around the web. A few of the factors we consider when making our estimates:
- Expected weekly production
- Deliveries by state and country
- Average delivery time
- Number of VIN numbers reported for delivery in a month
- VIN ranges in a month
- Statements by employees, Tesla or Elon Musk
Estimating June deliveries is far more difficult than usual for many reasons. Tesla had a 5 day production shut down in late May that would surely impact Model 3 deliveries in June.
Tesla also changed their VIN assignment timeline in June. Previously, owners waiting on their vehicles would be able to view their VIN weeks ahead of delivery. But this month, many owners were not receiving their VIN numbers until 5-10 days before their scheduled delivery.
The accelerated time frame between VIN assignment to delivery means less people have reported their delivery info. However, the growth in VIN numbers appears to have continued as usual. Below is a rough approximation of VIN ranges assigned between April and July.
Extreme high and low VINs are not included in the above graph since they are typically outliers.
June was also the first full month when deliveries were made outside of the United States. The initial push of Canadian deliveries was very strong, but by mid-June had dropped significantly.
Our sales estimates for June
For June, we expect about 6,050 Model 3’s were sold in the U.S. We also believe that approximately 2,250 made their way to Canadian buyers this month. (Mostly to Ontario.)
The drop in U.S. deliveries is not unexpected considering exports and a late May production shutdown. While U.S. deliveries of the Model 3 are lower than May, we believe overall deliveries are up to about 8,300.
Model X and Model S sales in the U.S. appear to be up slightly over last year as well. We are expecting 2400 Model X and 2900 Model S made their way to U.S. buyers.
Why our normal measurements might not show an intentional delay
In any normal month we’d feel 100% confident with these numbers as is. However, this is not a normal month. With Tesla changing how it assigns VIN numbers and Canada getting their first Model 3s this quarter, matters were already been complicated over previous quarters.
More important is Tesla’s 200,000th sale. Production certainly has not stopped and deliveries have not stopped either. Canadian deliveries appear to have returned to normal levels after a brief spike in late may and early June.
The only way Tesla could have delayed any further would be by stocking vehicles for weeks. Would the company be willing to halt sales in order to extend the availability of the full tax credit? Perhaps. I have certainly been hoping they would do so.
If Tesla chose to re-schedule or delay most of the deliveries planned for the last week of June, it might have been possible to push back the 200,000th sale to July. Unless the buyer reports the change there is no way for us to know it has occurred. So our traditional estimate methods may not apply if Tesla has taken this action. But we do not have enough evidence to make us believe this occurred.
Historical Numbers
The other wildcard is historical numbers. When estimating deliveries over the course of 7 years, there is going to be a margin of error. We do not know the exact number of roadsters that would have qualified for the credit for instance. The breakdown of U.S.-bound S/X sales is estimated as well.
While Nissan and General Motors (until recently) always provided exact sales numbers, Tesla rarely has. So estimating Tesla deliveries is tricky business. InsideEVs gained a reputation for providing not only the best initial Tesla estimates, but for keeping the numbers updated over time when exact numbers are provided or leaked.
In the hands of Jay Cole, the site historically made U.S. sales estimates that were intentionally conservative. So the likelihood of estimates being significantly overestimated is small but worth noting.
So what will the final Q2 Model 3 numbers show? We have provided our estimates. While I would personally like Tesla to delay until Q3, I’m also happy to see the company continue to grow and expand during this exciting time.
Given the unusual circumstances, we are going to delay updating the sales scorecard for Tesla for a few days. Once we receive quarterly numbers from Tesla this week, we will compare them to our own and update the sales chart with our final numbers. We are hoping that they will provide guidance on whether they have passed 200,000 or not as well.
12 Comments on "UPDATE – Why We Believe Tesla Passed 200k U.S. Sales In June"
I think they will hit it on July 4th independence day, as a sort of joke from Elon. Independence from gas and oil.
All along I’ve been trying to dissuade people from the notion that they would hit the goal before the end of the quarter, and now I guess we will know pretty soon. They seemed to be making a lot of moves not to deliver in the U.S. and someone there knows how to count.
Btw it’s deliveries not sales, in the U.S. They have a lot of cars sitting on lots.
The point I am trying to make is that there is not any reason to delay the sales numbers since that is not what is being measured. Sure you have to sell them first, but actual delivery to the customer is what counts.
Another guy who tracks VINs thinks Tesla delivered a couple thousand more than he expected. He says his cumulative count is probably off a bit, perhaps some early cars don’t count for some reason. It makes no sense for Tesla to push into Canada, etc. then miss by a couple thousand.
So we have ~28,500 M3 produced in Q2 and we have ~11,150 in transit at the end of Q2 (both numbers from Tesla) and we have ~10,000 already delivered in Q2 (based on insideevs score cart). That leaves us at about 6,700 M3 for this month… maybe most of them went to Canada?
Your math does not account the over 2K Model 3’s in transit to start Q2,
The transit ones from the start of Q2 should have been in the delivery numbers of the first month of the quarter – but I guess there are about the same amount of cars in transit from may to june – so yes, it should be 8,700 M3 deliveries for this month. Hopefully many of them went to Canada, like most of MS and MX sales in june hopefully went to Asia and Europe…
We are certainly seeing many more TM3 in BC these days and our club in Victoria has taken on at least 3 in the last month that I’m aware of. Canada is happy to help our US cousins by taking as many as Tesla can ship to keep more of you in the tax sweet spot😊
We will know if you are correct very soon. If Tesla winds up just past 200k by a small amount, I will view it as a management failure.
Roughly speaking, 7000 cars per week x 1/2 the credit of $3,750 is $341 million dollar loss of tax credit incentive for a qtr. I do not believe that Tesla would be so foolish to deliver the 200k car in the U.S. at the end of the qtr.
If the 200,000th car was due to be delivered in the first half of the quarter then I doubt Tesla would stockpile but given it was due end of the quarter, I doubt they would have delivered the 200k th car at the end of the quarter. We’ll find out soon for sure but I’m almost certain they’ll deliver the 200k th car very soon now.
Especially since Elon did tweet about “doing the right thing” with regards to the US EV tax rebate.
Based on the numbers, we believe Tesla hit 200,000 in the first or second week of June. Was up till midnight crunching numbers.
Literally minutes after we go to post my piece, Tesla releases their official numbers. Unusual for them. Canadian deliveries were lower than we hoped. Stockpiles were not enough.
The only way Tesla missed June is if our historical estimates were overestimated quite a bit. Not very likely but possible! That is our last hope.
ir.tesla.com — “The high number of customer vehicles in transit for Model 3 was primarily due to a significant increase in production towards the end of the quarter.”
18440 doesn’t even make 2000 per week, despite Tesla claiming they entered Q2 with over 2500 per week, been at 3500 for at least a month and then pretended that they did 5000 the last week.