Why Matching Battery Size To Vehicle Use Matters
Right battery size for the purpose is an important choice
Ricardo released a new Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study for the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP), concerning various types of vehicles and noticed big differences in environmental impacts depending on powertrain type over the entire life of the vehicles (manufacturing and driving).
One of the important things is that battery-electric vehicles affect the environment mostly during the production process (20-95% of the total over entire life), as they don’t emit any CO2 or GHG while driving (even emissions from power plants are relatively low). Battery production will be the single-biggest factor we believe (because it’s the heaviest and biggest part).
Typically, BEVs notes 40-60% lower CO2 emissions than internal combustion engine cars, but benefits could be decreased/lost if vehicles are equipped with two or three times bigger batteries (at least until higher capacity is not the result of a technological progress, but increase of the size of the battery).
“For electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles the carbon intensity of the power grid is, of course, also a key factor in terms of the vehicle’s full life cycle emissions. Well-to-wheel CO2e emissions of current electric vehicles are already significantly lower (40-60%) as a proportion of full lifetime emissions than those of typical current passenger cars (70-85%) and this difference can increase as the electricity grid becomes increasingly decarbonised. However, if a race for bigger and bigger batteries is left unchecked, EVs doing low mileages could undermine some of the potential benefits.”
The problem is especially big if mileages remain low and people start to carry unnecessary batteries in their long-range BEVs. Moreover, weight will affect other parts of the vehicles like tires.
That leads us to the conclusion that battery capacity should increase within the size and weight of the current or even previous generation of electric cars instead of turning cars into battery-haulers. The other conclusion is that customers should have choice to purchase particular cars with smaller or bigger batteries, depending on rational needs.
Source: Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) via Green Car Congress
20 Comments on "Why Matching Battery Size To Vehicle Use Matters"
Nice article. Finally someone who makes sense in the endless bigger battery debate.
So just some rudimentary searching shows that this LowCVP group is based in England and has more then a few people from the fool cell side of electrification.
I’m not going to argue their premise that having just enough battery is ideal but the reality is that unless the public sees EVs as compelling then the necessary transition will not happen quickly enough.
Basically, Tesla’s approach to making very desirable, compelling EVs is working to get the laggard, legacy LICE industry moving so reality as usual trumps theory here.
Agree, too small of a battery isn’t useful and people won’t buy at all. I think somewhere between 150 and 400 mile range is ideal. Like an urban car might be fine with 150.
A point to make is Li-ion life span is tied to cycles, so a large battery has a much higher mileage life than a small battery. Given identical battery tech, a 75 mile range car will only go 1/4 the miles as a 300 mile range car before the battery needs replacing. Sometimes they use different tech for the low range battery to increase life, but this often makes the battery heavier.
Well, everything else being equal, a car with a larger battery is slightly less efficient… Though the effect on lifetime emissions shouldn’t be too terrible. Buying too big or inefficiently shaped cars is much more of a problem.
Fair enough, so 4x the capacity won’t be 4x the range. However, cars like Gen 1 Leaf and early i3 BEV are arguably not smart ranges, especially as they age. I didn’t read the report, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they ignored this important bit of information. It makes a big difference in the cars overall life and CO2 emissions.
Edit: I stand corrected, they did account for larger battery vehicles lasting longer.
So people should believe you instead of a report commissioned by a globally-recognized NGO and conducted by a globally recognized engineering and consulting firm?
Try going beyond “rudimentary searching” – you might learn something.
For some people It would make a lot of sense to have a small built-in battery for everyday use and a rental additional battery for occasional trips.
Just use battery swap tech/process for the extra battery.
It is already much cheaper to make a big bespoke battery than create new standard battery and related swap-stations – Remember these things are not exactly handheld. (Pst… Better Place)
Modular makes sense, but car makers don’t want to sell the base model to everyone.
Yeah….I can see a base 150 mile range and then a trailer that gives you another 200 miles range for long trips. But a lot of people of driving with a trailer.
They could start with 40 kWh, then 60 or 80 plugged into the car. Most would buy the 40 because they can upgrade, not good for initial revenue.
Marketing says you find out what people want/need then design.
EVs like the Leaf just built it then they came.
The problem is in the discrepancy between “want” and “need”. Nissan tried to build a car that should be sufficient to easily cover most people’s daily needs — but it turned out most people wanted more…
They wanted a battery pack that did not lose capacity.
Battery size might matter with regards to CO2 emissions but for resale purposes a smaller battery could reduce your buyer market pool.
Now let’s talk about onboard charger size. 20 kW or bust!
This doesn’t make a lot of sense. Smaller batteries have to be pushed harder to charge at the same rate. They have to be pushed harder to accelerate at the same rate. They get cycled more often. This means they don’t last anywhere near as long. More battery replacements mean more resources used, so worse for the environment.
I fully agree with these fool cells logic. They also claim , This will also reduce pollution.
1 small rage car for that day
1 long range car for that day
1 fast perforce car for that day
1 safe heavy car, for that day
They claim, this will certain reduce pollution and I think bankruptcy will not be too far away
Why not just buy the M3 ????
Why not simply leave space to install extra batteries in longer trips that could be removed during short trips? Given that such battery would be used sporadically, it could be built simpler, like without liquid cooling.
Another way to see this is that most people in the US drive around in cars that are much bigger and loaded than they need for their daily drives just because of a ski trip once a year, so hauling the marginal extra weight of bigger batteries is just a little compared to other carry-around-extra-just-in-case-I-need stuff. Even if you could remove half of the batteries for the daily trips, most people would just leave then there.