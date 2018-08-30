Why Hyundai Pursues Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars
Are hydrogen cars a pipe dream? Hyundai says no.
Last week we took our first spin the 258-mile Hyundai Kona Electric. But that wasn’t the only Hyundai electric vehicle we drove. We also spent an hour or so on the road with the Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell electric car. I can already hear the loud, collective groan from EV fans wondering why Hyundai continues to bother with hydrogen. So we put that question to Hyundai folks.
Before we get to their answer, I should mention that – if you put aside the broader, real concerns about EV versus hydrogen technology and infrastructure – the Nexo was the nicer of the two vehicles. The Nexo is a muscular, efficient small crossover with sharp lines, a striking floating canopy, and a high-tech but accessible cockpit. The Nexo was noticeably quieter and more refined than the Kona Electric.
So why power the Nexo or any vehicle with hydrogen? Dr. Bo Ki Hong, a Hyundai fuel-cell research fellow, in his technical presentation, argued that a hydrogen power plant is better suited for larger, longer-range vehicles while battery-powered EVs are a better match for smaller, shorter-range cars. The Nexo has 380 miles of driving range and can be refueled in about five minutes. Dr. Bo said there will be 59 hydrogen stations in operation in California by the end of 2019.
I asked Mike O’Brien, Hyundai’s vice-president of product planning, to elaborate on the question of vehicle size and electric powertrains. “A battery-electric vehicle is good for any personal vehicle the size of the Kona, a midsize sedan, or smaller,” he said. “But it becomes an issue when you get past a full-size SUV or full-size pickup.” He argued that Class 8 trucks, like the Tesla Semi, can carry up to 80,000 pounds. “When you think about the volume and weight of batteries, it’s quite immense,” O’Brien said. But with a liquid fuel or hydrogen, there is no engineering limitation regarding the volume it takes to deliver an adequate amount of energy for a Class 8 truck.
“There’s no doubt that battery technology is advancing,” said O’Brien. “But we know today and from back-of-napkin calculations, that hydrogen has higher capabilities for the foreseeable future.” He said that hydrogen is scalable for any type of vehicle, including buses and trains. Keep in mind that Hyundai also manufacturers commercial vehicles.
A wise play?
Gil Castillo, senior group manager for alternative vehicle strategy for Hyundai, rode with us in the Hyundai Nexo. He echoed O’Brien’s point. “As batteries get better, they make sense for small and medium cars and eventually slightly bigger cars,” said Castillo. “But at some point, especially when you get into heavy-duty vehicles, batteries run into limitations.” He said that the cost, size, and energy curves for both batteries and fuel cells are always changing, so it makes sense to consider both technologies for the full range of vehicles in use.
“It takes dedication from a high corporate level to say that we need to develop both technologies,” said Castillo. “It’s a wise play considering that everything is still in flux.”
Castillo explained that the Nexo fuel-cell SUV and the Kona battery-powered crossover are both electric vehicles. And they share many of the same power electronics. “It takes resources to develop both technologies, but it’s not a zero-sum game,” he said. “The things you develop for one are used in the other one.”
You can serve the majority of consumers with an EV but not 100 percent of them.
Castillo said that consumers buy a lot of full-size SUVs and pickups in the United States. “You can serve the majority of consumers with an EV but not 100 percent of them,” said Castillo. He said that many people who live in multi-family dwellings don’t have access to charging. “We have to develop battery technology because it’s going to play a major role,” he said. “I think fuel cell will not play the major role, but it will be complementary. The goal is to fill the whole spectrum across the entire transportation ecosystem.”
13 Comments on "Why Hyundai Pursues Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars"
Fool Cell comments in 3… 2… 1…
0.
They have got it backwards. The higher cost of fuel (or rather energy carrier) will make hydrogen a non-starter for long distance trucks and larger cars being used often.
For small cars, like the Hyundai i10, that are rarely used it might make sense because fuel cost will be a small part of the equation. And possible for trucks that have very unpredictable routes but yet low total mileage.
And all hydrogen cars or trucks should of course be of the plugin hybrid type.
“But with a liquid fuel or hydrogen, there is no engineering limitation regarding the volume it takes to deliver an adequate amount of energy for a Class 8 truck.” – Hyundai should take another lessen in physics:
People tend to get confused between “specific energy [J/kg]” and “energy density [J/L]”
According to wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_density,
Hydrogen at 700 bar has about 240 times more “specific energy [J/kg]” compared to Li-ion batteries.
However, it has “only” about 4,5 times more “energy density [J/L]” (Before efficiency is to be considered)
Hydrogen people tend to only talk about the first property. So sure, it may travel very far without much added weight to the vehicle. However, as the specific density [J/L] is the limiting factor. Manufacturers doesn’t have enough space (inside the vehicle) to store the hydrogen for longer ranges.
“Hydrogen at 700 bar has about 240 times more “specific energy [J/kg]” compared to Li-ion batteries.”
Yes. The fuel weight for a FCEV is a tiny slice of the full stack weight.
You need to compare the following FCEV-specific components:
– fuel
– composite tanks and fuel delivery systems
– fuel cell stack
– assist battery including packaging, onboard charger if any
vs the following BEV-specific components:
– traction battery including packaging, onboard charger
There’s a reason the larger, heavier Toyota Mirai has less passenger + cargo volume than the Tesla Model 3. A skateboard battery pack is easy to package, cylindrical 10k psi hydrogen tanks significantly less so.
so make a FC-PHEV! an FCEV has a battery anyway, upsize the battery, add a 3.3kw charger, AND reduce the fuel-cell stack to just 33kw (instead of 95kw) for 75mph cruising.
You’ll benefit from similiar powertrain costs AND lower operating costs.
That’s a possibility in the future, but in the short term, a FC-PHEV has the shortcomings of both an FCV (needs access to H2) and a PHEV (needs daily access to charging).
If H2 starts to get penetration approaching that of gasoline, FC-PHEVs will be quite viable.
One of several reasons why fool cell cars (and/or trucks) will never be practical, is the scarcity of the vehicles means low demand for H2 fuel, which means few fueling stations, exacerbating the problem of extremely high cost (per vehicle served) of construction for those stations.
Using FC-PHEV would lower the demand for H2 fuel even further. With reduced demand would come fewer H2 fueling stations, making fool cell cars and trucks even more of a non-starter than they already are.
I thought this was a smart article. Hyundai has the right idea: the goal is to eliminate petroleum, both for environmental and political reasons.
The events of the last week should make it clear why we need an “all of the above” approach to ending our dependency on oil. We need to stop sending billions of dollars to prop up undemocratic thugs in the desert.
No Japanese auto maker is going to publicly admit the real reason they continue to throw money down the rathole of fool cell cars. Here is the real reason:
“Japanese Government To Offer $20,000 Subsidy On Fuel Cell Vehicle Purchases”
https://insideevs.com/japanese-government-offer-20000-subsidy-fuel-cell-vehicle-purchases/
It would be incredibly expensive to build the infrastructure to support hydrogen along major highways but could be done. What is highly improbable is to expect hydrogen everywhere you see a gas station today. EVs alone will cut into the existing gas stations long before hydrogen gets out the door.
A 200-300 mile EV is totally different than a 350-mile gasoline auto, let alone a 350-mile hydrogen vehicle. The first paradigm that must be overcome is that most 200-300 mile EVs will be “full” every morning.
Lastly and most important, EVs will be charged in the future by renewables waaay before hydrogen stops being reformed by fracked natural gas aka “frakogen”.
Why would you pay $0.125/mile to drive a Class 8 truck down the road when you could do it for $0.550/mile instead? If you don’t understand why it’s better to spend 4x as much as you need to then you probably need a $10MM grant from DOE or NEDO; then you’ll understand the hydrogen economy!