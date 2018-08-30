This All-White Tesla Model 3 Came With One Brown Door Panel
How about a white Tesla Model 3 Performance with white interior … and one brown door panel?
Yes folks, it really happened. Apparently, everyone at Tesla overlooked the fact that just one of the Model 3’s interior door panels was brown. Although it’s said that these cars go through a number of checks before leaving the factory, not to mention the process once they move to a delivery center, the issue remained unnoticed.
This Pearl White Multi-Coat Tesla Model 3 Performance is gleaming white just about everywhere. The car cost its new owner a whopping $78,000. Fortunately, there was no upcharge for the unique door panel that was discovered after delivery. Obviously, this is because the car was not ordered that way and should have never made it to the customer with the mismatched interior panel.
@nick_thesun are you interested in this – colleague of husband’s brand new $78,000 dollar Tesla Model 3- in a gleaming interior of whiteness, 3 white door pads and, um one brown one. Nobody had noticed pic.twitter.com/kSuABacTml
— Angela Dowden (@DietWrite) August 15, 2018
As you can clearly see in the photo, the inside of the doors are actually black, but the “pads” are white to match the car’s white upholstery. However, one of the passenger-side doors sports a brown panel. With all of the drama and negative press surrounding Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk these days, this kind of mistake is something that will not be overlooked.
35 Comments on "This All-White Tesla Model 3 Came With One Brown Door Panel"
Let’s just get all the bad news in today. We’ll start fresh on Monday with some good news I hope.
“With all of the drama and negative press surrounding Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk these days, this kind of mistake is something that will not be overlooked.” But it will be overblown. Like, REALLY overblown (cue Bro).
My big question is: brown? Do they make a brown interior panel? Where did a brown panel come from? Is the brown interior an imminent option? I think the white interior panels are plastic or faux leather, so it’s not like they forgot to paint it and left a primer coat.
OK, having looked at the picture myself on Twitter, I don’t think that’s brown at all. I think it’s black alcantera, which takes on a greyish look in sunlight because of the rough surface. So someone mixed up the standard black panel with a white panel. Call the SEC! /s
haha
It’s not really brown, so not sure why they said that. It is the same grey/black alcantara as what the black interior comes with.
I saw this on Twitter. it’s surprisingly hard to catch stuff like this in QC. That’s why Toyota (and others) obsess about getting the process perfect. What would have cost literally nothing to do right on the line, and would have only cost ~$50 if they’d have caught it at the end of the assembly line, will cost ~$500 to fix in the field.
haha! Wow, that one must have come from the tent… Long hot days, and too much red bull…
You know the brown panel, was a result from the backed up plumbing, in the bathroom, next to the paint shop, before the fire, during the sprung structure installation, while whistle blowers were lurking about, shuffling industrial espionage secrets, and stolen copper materials, off of the premises.
Of course, all allegedly!
hahahaha! what about the drugs?
I thought that the Free Red Bulls, and the Drugs, kind of cancelled each other out, so as to be a “non-issue”, in the day to day Freemont TM3 assembly operations!
After all, it was right in the middle of “Production Hell”.
You already consumed the drugs troll so you can better come up with your wild-ass conspiracy theories you are trying pass here as part of your FUD you loser.
I see no photos in this article on iOS Firefox.
Edit. I see I have to click through.
It looks like the regular black panel on the right door like in my car. Maybe the camera’s white balance?
The only photo is included in the Tweet.
You have to follow the Twitter link to see the picture. Honestly though, the panel looks black to me, or at least greyish, like black alcantera in sunlight
The AMP pages probably don’t show any media that comes with the tweet, so you may have to click on the tweet to see it. AMP pages on mobile try to cut download time and simplify articles. We couldn’t embed the actual photo since we don’t have the rights to do so.
Not sure how they see that as brown. It is grey/black alcantara-type material.
It’s grey/black, but that’s what they said. It’s what the tweet said. The point is it’s wrong. The color makes no difference unless it’s white like it should be.
ROTFLMAO
That’s friggin great……lol
Elon needs to spend a few more nights at the plant……..LMAO
Or needs to inspect and deliver them all himself…….BLAHAHAHAHAH
I only think it’s funny because I worked in manufacturing for over 10 years and have seen many “Ooopsies”.
C’mon, even Tesla fans/fanbois/fangurls could chuckle at this.
😛
And these are just the problems you can obviously see, like the defective Model X windshield. What did they screw up under the surface?
That said, the last five or six MSes I’ve seen parked have had no obvious panel gaps, though one did have some brightwork misaligned. So, there is improvement on that front.
My Honda Clarity has surprisingly bad body panel fit (like a lot worse than the Chevy Volt I owned). It is what it is. Reliability is to early to say yet which of those is better
It is probably going to be a
Great PHEV otherwise.
Last time I looked, and I look about 3-4X a day on the Model 3 details….THERE IS NO “BROWN DOOR PANEL” option. I sure wish a brown interior was/had been an option when I ordered and configured my incoming Model 3 (AWD/PERFORMANCE, Red with Black interior), since I would absolutely have ordered that. I suspect the mismatch is a BLACK door panel though the photo is not good enough on my lowly iMac to be sure. But IF somehow that is a “Brown door panel,” then this really is a collector’s item, equal to a mis-struck coin or mis-printed stamp.
Just making a “fact check” observation. In case somebody “up there” wants to actually check the details of this “internet questionable” source…..
They called it brown when it’s black. The point is it’s the wrong color.
This is the fault of the production line software, which brought the wrong panel to the car. Tesla should not now start inspecting for matching panels; instead, they need to fix their software.
I wonder if someone ran out of white parts and just slapped a brown one in expecting it to get reworked at the end of the line instead of stopping the assembly line.
Customer delivery inspections didn’t catch it either……..lol
This is actually something the owner should leave alone, like finding a postage stamp with the plane flying upside down. It will (hopefully) be the only one in existence built like that and is thus a collector’s item.
Sell it to Jay Leno.
This kind of thing has happened MANY times before. In one case, GM built a vehicle that had an Oldsmobile 88 front end, and a Pontiac Bonneville back end (the cars were built on the same assembly line and were mostly identical except for the trim.) Note that you could tell this had happened by just LOOKING at the car, but the vehicle made it all the way to a dealer and was almost SOLD before someone noticed.
In another case, a Pontiac LeMans ended up with the ENTIRE Pontiac GTO interior in it; in this case, it wasn’t noticed until well AFTER the car was purchased. (the LeMans was the cheaper model, the GTO was the performance variant of the same vehicle.)
These things happen, especially when you are trying to rush the manufacturing of these cars as we all know Tesla is doing. Nothing really to see here.
Exactly, and a visual inspection likely wouldn’t catch this as you generally can’t see both doors at the same time.
” a Pontiac LeMans ended up with the ENTIRE Pontiac GTO interior in it”
What would’ve been friggin awesome was if the LeMans had the GTO’s ENGINE!
Now that would’ve been a collectors item there.
A quick search shows that almost every manufacturer had had cars come off the line like that.
I guess that is what happens when the entire production line all needs to take some Ambien for sleeping disorder…
Ambien is the “Cure All” for “Production Hell”!
Maybe Roseanne and St. Elon can get together, and start up their own Twitter/Ambien recovery group! 😎👍🚘🚀💊🌈☕️🍩🙏🏼
Just like food, sleep is for the weak.