White House Seeks To End EV Federal Tax Credit
1 H BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY 15
Can’t say we’re surprised by this.
After last week’s announcement by General Motors that they would be closing 5 plants and discontinuing some of their cars including the Chevy Volt, President Trump went to Twitter to respond to the news. His response was both expected, but also a little puzzling, as his message didn’t appear to really make sense.
President Trump’s Tweet:
Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including….for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) – don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!
The puzzling part is the threat of eliminating subsidies “for electric cars” as a punishment to GM for plant closures and potential layoffs. General Motors is on the verge of surpassing the 200,000th electric vehicle sold, and will most likely pass it before the end of this year. Therefore, GM will begin their tax credit draw-down in the 2nd quarter of 2019, at which time the tax credit is cut in half to a maximum of $3,750. Then, in the fourth quarter, it is halved again to $1,875 for two quarters before it’s gone completely.
So, in less than four months, GM, along with Tesla who already surpassed their threshold, will be at a competitive disadvantage against all of the other OEMs with regards to their electric vehicles. The electric vehicles from the companies will qualify for the full tax credit ($7,500) while GM and Tesla’s customers qualify for half ($3,750) of the full credit for 6 months, and then one-quarter ($1,875) for another six months. No other company is expected to hit their 200,000th electric vehicle threshold for at least another two years.
Therefore, if the Trump administration were to eliminate the electric vehicle tax credit, it would actually help GM (and Tesla) be more competitive, not punish them, as the President implied.
Then today, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration will seek to end subsidies for electric cars and also for renewable energy sources.
As a matter of our policy, we want to end all of those subsidies, Kudlow said. And by the way, other subsidies that were imposed during the Obama administration, we are ending, whether it’s for renewables and so forth.
Kudlow recognized that it may not be too easy to do this, and said he doesn’t expect to end electric vehicle subsidies for another year or two, probably in 2020 or 2021.
One wonders if GM’s plant closure announcement just gave the President an excuse to attack the EV Federal tax credit, something he’s never really supported, and it really had nothing to do with GM. That would actually make more sense since GM will no longer benefit from it by the time the White House does move to have it eliminated.
Back in June, a polar opposite proposal was made in the House of Representatives. Democrat Peter Welch of Vermont introduced a bill to remove the 200,000 vehicle trigger, extend tax credits for all automakers for 10 years, and create a time of purchase rebate (H.R.6274). There’s been very little to report on this, and given the latest remarks from the White House, we find it difficult to imagine it ever being approved.
Can we do this without yet another picture of Trump! He is constantly in our faces anyway.
yah, it’s really disgusting to have to hear about this jackass every day for years on end. At least dont show his ugly mug.
I totally understand. I didn’t have a good picture of the White House or Kudlow that we have rights to use, so I had to use Trump .
Well, it wouldn’t hurt Tesla much or GM. It may even give EV sales a short term boost.
I also don’t know how it can end this “law” sooner. Certainly not without court challenges or with Congressional approval.
It may be part of negotiation with Congress on something else, but there is no way they can end it without Congress.
Yes, becuase that’s how you help your country gain advanced mfg and technology jobs and know-how, by ceding it to countries like China with strong EV incentives and mandates. /s
What a dipstick.
I knew tRUMP and Swamp Drainers would try and “MAGA” the Federal Tax Credit go away.
Our POTUS Don McDeath says: “Out, damned spot! out, I say!”
Somebody, anybody, please help by getting a proverbial banana, and stuffing it up, and/or down either, and/or both, of those deplorable Orange tailpipes.
How about change it so that it only applies to EVs built in the US? Encourage automakers to build here.
So WH proposing to end incentives between 2020 & 2021. These incentives created in Bush W era … and will expire for Tesla and GM by 2020.
In other news, Thump reducing tariffs on imports from China to near zero%. With GMs operations in CHINA being a joint partnership; there’s really nothing from stopping a partner from selling in US of America.
Still not seeing how any of this punishes GM? Eliminating the incentives IMHO would actually belief GM and Tesla as it would Level playing field. Customers would not have an advantage to shop other EV brands.
Anyway in a couple weeks, it will be 2019 … a new year and a new set of players in Congress. We guaranteed to see a A few more temper tantrum‘s … but hard to say if/when any EV incentive programs will be revised.
Of note … Congress has yet to sign off on NAFTA related renegotiated. There are many balls in play … some will score, some will be kicked out of play.
Too much logic, you have provided. Understand, Trump will not.
Up here in the great white north we invoked the collective facepalm when Trump was elected and rolled on the floor laughing ever since.
But then we elected Doug Ford and now I sympathize while remaining in disbelief over how such a thing could happen.
OK, back to the article…
How does it make any sense that punishing GM will help American jobs ?!?!?!?!?!?!
a little puzzling, as his message didn’t appear to make sense.
Trump only makes sense to his supporters, which makes sense.
It only makes sense to his supporters becuase he doesn’t speak in complete sentences or finished thoughts. They fill in the meaning based on their own biases. He “speaks their truth” because they fill it in.
so 2 years away. That’s like 18 Trump years. There will be 100s more manufactured crises between now and then.
It seems to me that the best way to make America Great Again would be to focus on helping US companies be competitive in emerging technologies. There are so many examples of technologies that were invented (or significantly developed) here, such as solar cells, Lithium-ion batteries, computing, carbon fiber, networking switches,…. yet our financial system/business environment doesn’t provide the time and capitol it takes to develop these technologies. It seems the drive for quarterly profits pretty much kills investment in these companies just about the time the existing development programs such as DARPA stop funding (and you are pretty much out of luck if there isn’t a defense/medical application).
Regardless of what you think of Tesla, you have to admit that without them the US would be a transportation and energy 3rd world country and don’t think the Boeing (or the Russians) was going to invest in reusable rockets. The really sad thing is their ability to raise money is probably largely tied to Musk’s personality and celebrity status.