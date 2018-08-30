What’s Next For Federal EV Tax Credits?
They’re set to phaseout for Tesla in 2019, with GM close behind, but could Congress extend or eliminate them?
Federal tax credits of $7,500 were enacted in 2010 to help spur sales of electric vehicles, which was a priority for the Obama administration. Unfortunately they’re not permanent, and are scheduled to phase out during the calendar year after an automaker sells 200,000 EVs.
Tesla has already reached that milestone, which means if you don’t take delivery of a Model S, Model X, or Model 3 by December 31, 2018, you won’t receive the full credit. The federal tax credit on Tesla models will drop to $3,750 for vehicles sold between January 1 and June 30, 2019. It will then be reduced to $1,875 for units sold beginning July 1, 2019, and will be eliminated altogether on December 31, 2019.
General Motors is expected to be the next automaker to reach 200,000 total EV sales, and it should happen sometime during 2019. That would mean the federal tax break for the Chevrolet Bolt EV (and also the Cadillac CTS and Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrids) would phase out beginning on January 1, 2020. Again, they’d drop to $3,750 on New Year’s Day, fall to $1,875 on July 1 and disappear on December 31, 2020.
Nissan is the automaker that’s next closest to reaching 200,000 sales with the Leaf, but it’s probably still a few years away from hitting that mark.
LOSING THE CREDIT
The irony here, critics say, is that eliminating the tax credit based on sales essentially penalizes automakers that were at the forefront of EV development and invested heavily in the technology early in the game. Tesla, which is as much a luxury-car brand as it is a purveyor of EVs, isn’t likely to see its sales suffer as much as would General Motors. The Bolt EV, which goes for around $28,000 after accounting for the tax credit, would effectively suffer a $7,500 price increase.
That would give the vehicle’s closest rival, the Nissan Leaf, a big advantage, Deducting the $7,500 credit, the 2019 Leaf costs around $23,400. Losing the tax break could also adversely affect GM’s future EV plans, or at the least might force the company to sell its electrified rides at a loss to remain competitive with makers whose models are still eligible for the credits.
EXTENDING THE CREDIT
Not surprisingly, GM and Tesla have lobbied Congress to extend the federal tax credits. A General Motors representative told Reuters that it is important “to provide a federal tax credit for consumers to help make electric vehicles more affordable for all customers.”
To that end, Representative Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, introduced a bill that would replace the current sales-based system and enable a tax break for all EV buyers for the next 10 years. It would also swap the current tax credit for a direct rebate from the government. As it stands, EV buyers have to file with the IRS along with their annual income tax forms in the year after buying an EV to receive the credit. What’s more, those who pay less than $7,500 in taxes lose a portion of the incentive.
“Transportation is the single largest contributor to greenhouse emissions in the United States,” says Welch. “It is urgent that we transition to cleaner, more efficient modes of transportation. My legislation will make electric vehicles and their charging stations more affordable. We are in a race for the winner of the technology for electric vehicles and this credit is going to help spur that.”
A similar bill was proposed in the Senate by Dean Heller, a Republican representing Nevada. His legislation would likewise eliminate the 200,000-vehicle cap and allow for the full $7,500 EV tax credit through 2022. After that it would phase out for all automakers.
ELIMINATING THE CREDIT
On the other hand, some in Washington feel the best way to handle the situation is to eliminate the tax break altogether. Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, has introduced a bill that would do just that. His legislation would not only immediately end the tax credit for all automakers, it would impose a new tax on EV owners (who otherwise avoid paying gasoline taxes) to fund highway repairs.
As one might expect, Senate Democrats are opposing Barrassso’s bill. “Repealing a policy that helps combat climate change is the absolute wrong decision,” says Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon.
It’s uncertain when – or if – any of these bills will come up for a vote on the floor of the House or Senate. Legislation can be slow moving as it is, and any action would likely be put on hold until after January when the full House and newly elected members of the Senate are sworn in. And with fresh blood coming to Washington, there’s no telling how this might play out.
In the meantime, act fast if you’re in the market for a Tesla or Chevrolet Bolt EV.
20 Comments on "What’s Next For Federal EV Tax Credits?"
Dean Heller lost his re-election bid and while the Dems will likely control Congress, there will be little to no chance that any EV credit bill will pass the Senate.
I would not bet on that. GM/Ford and the like have a bunch of lobby power and they are American companies, with American jobs. They are likely the ones who stopped the repeal of the tax credit in the last round of talks about it.
Tesla would have the support of California and Nevada congresspeople, at least, and I’m sure that Michigan and other rust-belt States with large factories would have congresspeople partial to anything GM wanted.
A bill that’ll appease Senate and Donald trUMP is to allow tax credit only for US made EV. That will include top best sellers, Tesla, GM, Leaf. US Leaf will also appease some southern states.
May not be a bad approach if nothing else is proposed. It’s not like Hyundai or VW will flood the market with evs anytime soon anyway.
Regarding stopping the repeal of the tax credit —
That was just the reconciliation of the House GOP tax bill with the Senate version of the bill. Items that were not in both versions of the bills were “filtered out” during reconciliation, and therefore were not part of the final bill, that passed into law.
Canceling the EV tax credit was not part of the Senate bill to begin with. There was a PROPOSED amendment to the Senate tax bill, but it never made it out of committee.
So the EV tax credit wasn’t in danger once it was known that canceling it wasn’t part of the Senate bill.
“is that eliminating the tax credit based on sales essentially penalizes automakers that were at the forefront of EV development and invested heavily in the technology early in the game.”
Ridiculous logic. That was the idea of the subsidy, to make the forerunners way ahead of others, so they no longer NEED the government subsidy. If they still need govt subsidy, that means the technology doesn’t have its own legs t stand.
Why bother posting this crap here?
“General Motors is expected to be the next automaker to reach 200,000 total EV sales, and it should happen sometime during 2019. ”
According to your colleague, GM is 3014 EV sales away from 200,000.
If that is correct, so they will hit the magic number in 2018, maybe even in November.
Wondering how possible it is GM could have a plan similar to Tesla’s high production, post 200k? As it stands, credits are no longer limited by quantity, for TSLA.
GM is slightly more than 3,000 Bolts & Volts away from hitting 200,000 according to your website; and they sell that many Bolts & Volts in a month, so I don’t understand the GM part of the article.
It looks like GM will hit 200,000 in 2018 Q4 (based on your website’s numbers) and if so, the EV tax credit for GM would be cut in half starting April 1, 2019.
Purely as a numbers game, Tesla and all other automakers should have made their 200,000th sale in January of the calendar year. Of course you must remember taxpayers as a whole are paying for this EV tax credit.
Like they do the mortgage interest deduction, and tax exempt interest, and Trump’s 700 bn deficit.
“taxpayers as a whole are paying for this EV tax credit”
I thought it was my money that i got to keep more of because i bought an ev….
Hey author and editors: you blew it in the first sentence!
“Federal tax credits of $7,500 were enacted in 2010 to help spur sales of electric vehicles, which was a priority for the Obama administration.”
WRONG. The tax credit was first enacted under the Bush administration. It sat on the books largely unused until the EV market finally started delivering cars in volume in late 2010 (launch of Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt).
Notwithstanding you opening the article with this howler of an error, I’ll try to ignore it and take the rest of the article seriously.
With the midterm results, it is perfectly clear that the credit will not be eliminated due to the Democratic majority in the House for the duration of the 116th Congress.
It is hopeful that the 6 or so flipped governorships might enable those states to create and/or extend their existing EV incentives. It was reported on this site, I forget which state, was pledging to increase their incentive to cover all (or at least some) of the Federal EV tax credit phaseout (might have been promised in response to the talks of having the credit eliminated).
I really hope that at least the Federal credit is converted to a point-of-sale rebate, as the “cash-for-clunkers” rebate was.
It would be nice if they extend the tax credit, but it seems unlikely.
A lot of bills don’t even make it out of committee, and never get voted on by the House or Senate, so it will be interesting if any of the bills make it to a full vote in the House.
A critical step in any extension or expansion of the credit would be convincing T***p that the tax break greatly benefits ONLY the top 1%. He’ll sign anything if he thinks it works that way.