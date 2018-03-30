Watch To Find Out What’s Inside A Tesla Tire

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Ever wonder what’s inside a tire? How about a “Tesla” tire?

The family over at What’s Inside recently got a nail in their Tesla Model X tire. Easy fix right? Well, that depends. Not everyone has a Tesla Service Center close by, but that really shouldn’t be an issue. However, you may be surprised.

One would think that a nail in a tire shouldn’t be an issue that requires exclusive Tesla service. Big chains like Belle Tire and Discount Tire, along with any mom and pop shop mechanic should be able to get you back on the road in a short time. Some places will even do this type of repair for free, and if they can’t repair the tire, they can surely replace it. What’s Inside tells us that Discount Tire wouldn’t fix the Model X flat since it has “some sort of proprietary run flat” material.

Hmm … Tesla doesn’t make its own “special” tires and many of today’s cars have run-flat tires. This whole situation doesn’t make much sense except for the fact that we’ve heard on many occasions that several shops have a policy stating that they simply don’t service Tesla vehicles whatsoever. Even though this particular tire could be on a myriad of vehicles, being that it’s on a Tesla, the shop won’t service it.

At any rate, these YouTubers decided to do what they do best. Let’s destroy something to find out exactly what’s inside. Check out the video and then share your Tesla service experience with us in the comment section below. We’re especially interested to learn more about situations in which you needed a repair on your Tesla vehicle and couldn’t visit a Tesla Service Center. Were you able to get it fixed elsewhere?