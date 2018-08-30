Here’s What Really Happens To Used Electric Car Batteries
Engineering Explained secured a partnership with Formula E to talk more about electric cars.
This is a really big deal for the segment, as Engineering Explained has come to an agreement with Formula E as part of a five-part series to discuss in detail, electric vehicles and their batteries.
Video description via Engineering Explained on YouTube:
Are electric car batteries recycled? Can batteries be re-used? Are electric cars better for the environment? Sponsored by Formula E
What happens to old electric car batteries when they wear out? Can electric car batteries be recycled, re-used, and is any of it cost effective. In this video we look at not only road cars but also race cars, and learn about what happens to electric car batteries after they can no longer provide a useful charge. We’ll look at the Nissan Leaf, as well as what Formula E plans to do with the batteries from Seasons 1-4.
If the battery is still functional, just put it up for sale on eBay or something and some EV conversion person or a solar PV person will buy it and re-use it. They make great batteries for residential storage & back-up even if they can only hold 70% of their original capacity.
We know what happens to them, they go on sale on ebay!
If i wanted to build my own powerwall (because Tesla is taking forever to make and sell theirs) it would cost me almost x2 to do it with used batteries! WTF??? There is huge demand for used ev modules.
And that doesn’t even count the price of the inverter!
Inverter?! They don’t even have a BMS for crying out loud!!! Plus you have to do all the work yourself and make sure you don’t mess up otherwise you may kiss your house goodbye.
I looked at other Li battery manufacturers too and if you go with them it may end up being a x3 job compared to Tesla. Outrageous!
I wish we could get manufacturers to standardize the BMS protocol so that the batteries can be repurposed by consumers.
The so called “used battery” quality varies significantly. Generally speaking, you get a better quality better from a lower aged battery from a wreck than from an used battery from a high cycle count applications such as Steve Marsh’s 150K miles LEAF or a 300K+ miles Tesloop Model S.