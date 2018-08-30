Here’s What Really Happens To Used Electric Car Batteries

5 H BY ELECTRICCARSTV

Engineering Explained secured a partnership with Formula E to talk more about electric cars.

This is a really big deal for the segment, as Engineering Explained has come to an agreement with Formula E as part of a five-part series to discuss in detail, electric vehicles and their batteries.

Check it out and share with us in the comment section below. We can even share with Engineering Explained and see if InsideEVs may be able to secure a future partnership and get more of our questions and concerns answered.

Please feed us your questions in the comment section below so we can reach out to Engineering Explained for a potential, future agreement, and partnership. Thanks as always to InsideEVs readers and commenters for your insight and support!