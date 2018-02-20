What Car? Real World Range Test Put Hyundai Kona Electric #1
1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 10
…using its own test.
The electric vehicle that offers the most range today, according to What Car?, is the Hyundai Kona Electric. That would be the 64 kWh-battery version, not the 39-kWh one, of course. The publication, which just released a list of what it believes are the top 14 all-electrics ranked according to how far they can go on a charge, says the sub-compact crossover can cover 259 miles before needing to be plugged in again. There are some caveats.
One of the most important things to bear in mind is that the list only had vehicles that they have tested. So, while they do include the Tesla Model S 75D, it is the only model from the California automaker to grace the compilation. Hence, no Long Range Model 3, or Model S 100D. Another important note: the numbers were arrived at using the publication’s own test.
Now, we can’t blame them for wanting to devise their own test cycle. The official one now used in Europe is the WLTP which we find to be rather optimistic. We feel the EPA test to be much more accurate and owners tend to report they achieve similar results to what that agency predicts. What Car?, however, is based in England, and so prefer not to put their faith in the Yankee system.
Luckily, they are pretty transparent about their methods. For each vehicle they test, they drain its battery, then fill it up. After leaving the cars overnight at a steady temperature of 18 degrees C (64.4 F), they make sure the tires match its manufacturer inflation spec and then, with the aid of instruments to make sure they are consistently traveling at the proper speeds, they drive around a course on a private track meant to mimic real-world conditions.
Interestingly, their test comes up with a very similar number as the EPA one for its winner, the Kona Electric, with only one more mile than the official U.S. figure, but falls far from the EPA tree regarding the Tesla Model S 75D figure. We thought it would be interesting to compare some of the others ranked with their corresponding results from each test too (where available), so we’ve listed their top ten below, with What Car? results bolded, for your edification and enjoyment.
- Hyundai Kona Electric 64-kWh 259 miles / 258 miles EPA
- Jaguar I-Pace 253 miles / 234 miles EPA
- Kia e-Niro 253 miles / N/A
- Tesla Model S 75D 204 miles / 259 miles EPA
- Hyundai Kona Electric 39-kWh 158 miles / N/A
- Renault Zoe R110 146 miles / N/A
- Nissan LEAF 128 miles/ 150 miles EPA
- BMW i3 94-Ah 121 miles / 114 miles EPA
- Volkswagen e-Golf 119 miles / 125 miles EPA
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 117 miles / 124 miles EPA
HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC
Source: What Car?
Categories: Hyundai
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "What Car? Real World Range Test Put Hyundai Kona Electric #1"
Not in North America.
I can’t drive an award!
Interesting that the Jag far exceeds its EPA rating.
They studied hard, and got better.
Plus maybe some hometown bias there. I would not put much faith in this test as a comparison.
Just stick with EPA ratings they are by far the most accurate.
Btw testers, don’t drain the battery down to 0, not recommended by any manufacturer.
Btw you can’t even do that in the Jag.
It’s idiot proof, but apparently WhatCar? isn’t.
Isn’t it obvious? Jag designs with UK and Northern Europe in mind, and optimizes for WLTP. So you have heat pump, 290 mile WLTP range, and better range when tested in cold weather.
Tesla designs with California in mind and optimized for EPA test, so you have much better EPA range and worse WLTP range or cold weather performance. Lack of heat pump takes its toll.
A lot also depends on tires and their pressure. You can put on low rolling resistance tires and mandate bicycle tire level pressure. It is great for test performance or hypermiling, but horrible for real world driving.
As a Brit, it’s very encouraging to see What Car get serious about EV’s…
So, #1 within EVs, which range is the same or shorter than Kona?
This is like “5 Salads With More Calories Than A Big Mac”
https://lifestyle.clickhole.com/5-salads-with-more-calories-than-a-big-mac-1825122009
With some caveats, no kidding. I like mine on a Ritz.
The Tesla result seems like an outlier. My 70D has done over 200 miles on one charge and has done 180 miles at a steady 70 to 75 mph, so I can’t see a 75 D getting 204.
From what I can tell from articles on the web, the EPA uses a dynamometer to determine an estimated range for a given EV model.
I saw an interesting article on torquenews
I liked the fact the “What Car?” let the car sit overnight, making it more like real world. EPA doesn’t appear to do that. Even though one would expect the drain from sitting to be small, it may vary from model to model.
Here were Consumer Reports numbers for Tesla and the Bolt EV — it is a bit old.
The 90D result is strange.
Do a search for “consumer reports range record” to find the article.
To find out how Consumer Reports range test, do a search for “consumer reports electric vehicle range tests”.
2017? Chevy Bolt EV, 250 miles achieved vs. 238-mile EPA estimate.
2016 Tesla Model S 75D, 235 miles achieved vs. 259-mile EPA estimate.
2016 Tesla Model X 90D, 230 miles achieved vs. 257-mile EPA estimate.
Model 3 long range, 310 miles in CR’s test — from a different CR article.