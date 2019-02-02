What’s New At China’s Xpeng Motors? Lots Of EV Happenings

48 M BY GASGOO

There’s a lot of EV stuff going on with this Chinese startup.

This is a very busy January for Chinese EV startup XPENG Motors. Let’s review what the company experienced in this month.

New Stores

Last weekend, a new direct sales and service store in Beijing was opened, adding to the family of 8 other new stores which opened in 6 cities also in January.

More Supercharging Stations

30 more Supercharging Stations will be in operation in February ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The battery can be charged to 80% of its full capacity in just 30 mins.

XPENG customers also have access to 100,000 third-party charging piles across China and can reserve them in-car or via the XPENG APP.

Many customers are not only fascinated by the smart features such as auto parking and the 360 degree rotating roof camera, but also by the infotainment features such as in-car KTV!

First Over-the-air (OTA) Upgrade

The G3 also experienced its first OTA upgrade in January. Drivers can now locate and summon the vehicle with a press of the button on their smart key.

Enhanced auto parking functions were also implemented through the OTA upgrade.

Growing Orders

The G3 received 1,573 orders during the first 24 hours after its launch last December. Over 10,000 orders were taken as of January.

Source: Gasgoo