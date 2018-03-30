Watch World’s Largest Lemon-Powered Battery Come To Life

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Yes, fruit can provide juice. And no, we don’t necessarily mean the juice you drink.

In this instance, lemons are used to create a massive battery. Afterwards, the juice becomes a refreshing drink. How cool is that?

Ignore the mention of Volkswagen and its record-setting electric I.D. R Pikes Peak race car. Clearly, there’s no connection here. We’re guessing that the lemon-powered battery couldn’t even turn the wheels one rotation on the race car.

The juicy battery does manage to assist in pulling off a rather nifty trick though. However, it’s not nearly as impressive as an electric car setting an all-time record on the world’s most challenging course.

