Watch World’s Largest Lemon-Powered Battery Come To Life

Yes, fruit can provide juice. And no, we don’t necessarily mean the juice you drink.

In this instance, lemons are used to create a massive battery. Afterwards, the juice becomes a refreshing drink. How cool is that?

Ignore the mention of Volkswagen and its record-setting electric I.D. R Pikes Peak race car. Clearly, there’s no connection here. We’re guessing that the lemon-powered battery couldn’t even turn the wheels one rotation on the race car.

The juicy battery does manage to assist in pulling off a rather nifty trick though. However, it’s not nearly as impressive as an electric car setting an all-time record on the world’s most challenging course.

Video description:

I was challenged by VW to make electricity to support their electric Supercar at Pike’s Peak. The CRUSHED the course record by 15 seconds in the race. I got a little help from William Osman and some kids and without hurting any feelings one was better than the other.

I first built a lemon battery with William Osman. Then we tried a regenerative zipline. Then we tried solar power with a twist.

offib

When life gives you lemons, don’t make lemonade. Make life take back the lemons back! I don’t want your damn lemons! I’m gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns life’s house down!

2 hours ago
Gazz

I hope that no Lemons or other food was wasted in this stunt.

2 hours ago
Mike McD

Lemons and potatoes get all the credit in these childrens experiments- it’s the metal (electrodes) in the food that’s most responsible for the electrochemical potential.

1 hour ago