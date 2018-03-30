Watch Volkswagen I.D. R Dominate Goodwood, Set Electric Car Record

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

The Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak racer did the run in a staggering 43.05 seconds, a new electric car hill climb record

Big moves are the norm for Volkswagen these days. As the company tries to clear its name from the dieselgate controversy, more eco-friendly motoring items are starting to arrive from the German car company. This past weekend, a Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak took on the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb event. The electric race car monster put up a staggering 43.05 seconds, a new electric car hill climb record.

In many areas, the Volkswagen I.D. R signifies the company’s switch to electric power. The I.D R Pikes Peak is Volkswagen’s first fully electric racing car. Designed to take on Pikes Peak – one of the most grueling races in the world – the I.D. R generates an output of 500 kW (670 horsepower) and is able to reach 62 mph in 2.25 seconds. The vehicle contains a high power density Lithium-ion battery split into two blocks. For Pikes Peak, Volkswagen developed a special charging strategy, unique to this event: the vehicle was charged with two 90 kW rapid charge systems at the same time, allowing the vehicle to be charged at 90 kW to minimize heat but maximize charge time during the allotted 20 minutes.

While the Goodwod Festival of Speed hill climb isn’t near as demanding as Pikes Peak, it does give you a pretty good idea how the vehicle stacks up against some tough competition. The Volkswagen I.D. R was driven by Romain Dumas, the same driver that took the car on its record-setting Pikes Peak run. The car beat the existing Goodwood electric car record of 47.34s – set by Jonny Cocker in the Lola-Drayson B12 69/EV in 2013 – showing the world what electric power can do.