Watch Time-Lapse Of Tesla Model 3 Supercharging From 0 – 100%
The charge took 1:48 hours and gave the vehicle a range of 504 kilometers (313 miles) with a reported cost of $18.98 for a full charge.
Ever wondered how a full Tesla Model 3 charge looks like?
The videoabove gives us a direct answer to that question in form of a rather nifty time-lapse video. It represents a Tesla Model 3 Long Range, being supercharged completely from 0 – 100% charge. The video showcases a full session time lapse, the vehicle’s battery is warm and the owner didn’t have to share the Tesla Supercharger with anyone else.
The complete charge took 1:48h and gave the vehicle a range of 504 kilometers (313 miles). Additionally, it juiced up the battery with 75kWh with a max charge rate of a whopping 117 kW. The Model 3 Long Range comes with a 75 kWh battery pack. This means that when the vehicle is connected to a Supercharger and charging at a rate of 115 kW, it will reach a 40% charge in less time than a Model S P100D. In turn, this means that the Model 3 will spend less time at the rather high 115 kW charge rate, but it will be faster at charging from 0 – 40% than a Model S or X with 100 kWh battery.
The full charge – as reported by the owner – will set him back a total of $18.98. Bear in mind that electricity rates vary geographically, much like gas prices. Last we checked, the average U.S. price for electricity was around 13 cents per kWh. January 2018 rates show Louisiana with the lowest price, around 9 cents per kWh, and Hawaii the highest, at over 30 cents. Hawaii is an exception, however, since the next most expensive state is Rhode Island, at just over 22 cents. It doesn’t come as a surprise that a Supercharger in what we’re guessing is California will rack up the charging bill this fast.
While there are many other potential variables to decide the cost of electricity and the resulting supercharging cost, the price to fully charge this Tesla Model 3 Long Range seems a bit steep. We may be wrong, however, and would love to hear your personal experiences regarding charging a Tesla Model 3 on a Supercharger in the comment section below.
26 Comments on "Watch Time-Lapse Of Tesla Model 3 Supercharging From 0 – 100%"
Wow, that charging ramp really comes down after 75%, is that normal for a model 3?
It’s common with all EVs, but you already knew that before you lamely tried to spin it into your negative Tesla narrative.
I have only been to a DC charger once in my life, and that was because the Model 3 I was driving was not going to finish the trip… Sorry, I did not realize they ramp off so quickly…
Nobody believes you’ve ever driven a Model 3, much less been left alone with one for 250+ miles to need to fast charge to finish a trip, GM fanboi. Stop making excuses for your intentional spreading of bullpucky, and just stop doing it.
Actually we went 200 miles over snoqualamie pass, we already had this-argument months ago, when you, and Pu-Pu told me is should use regen coming done the pass…. Wrong!
Of course the Model 3 regens downhill. Actual Model 3 owner: https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/cool-unscientific-regen-test.120422/
” drove from my house in Brighton (NE of Denver) to the top of Mount Evans today. It’s about 160 mi. round trip (incl. a few errands on the way) with an elevation change from ~5000 ft. to ~14,000 ft. I charged to 100% just prior to leaving just in case we decided on a detour.
I used 57% of the battery to get up there (indicator showing 43%). I wish I would have thought to take a picture of the screen but the wh/mi was over 370.
On the way down, I was recharging the battery with regen. The wh/mi went to -180 after 20 miles or so (you read the negative number correctly). Again, I wish I would have thought to take a picture, but I didn’t. The battery was back up to 48% at one point in Lakewood. By the time I got to the grocery store near my house, the battery was at 38% and my total wh/mi for the round trip was 260.”
It is almost like you’ve never seen an EV fast charge. Yes, it is very normal for all EV’s for the charge to taper off.
https://insideevs.com/fast-charging-curves-popular-electric-cars/
At 75% the Model 3 is charging at 60 kW. Here are the comparison numbers for the other cars from that story:
BMW i3: 25-50 kW
IONIQ: 45-65 kW (fastest rate is only available at limited chargers in Europe only)
Leaf: 30-45 kW
Ampera: 25-30 kW
e-Golf: 35-45 kW
You’re being negative on many cars. i3 is not 25 kW at 75%, nor is eGolf. And I’ve seen Leaf at 25 kW at 60%, so you’re being too positive with that.
SparkEV is 53kW at 75% despite have only 18.4kWh battery.
I gave a rough range based upon the graphs provided by Fastned for all different battery sizes for each model. Go look at the graphs in the link I provided and go argue with Fastned if you disagree with their graphs.
Interesting..
but those are all much smaller batteries then the Model 3, I was under the impression the bigger the battery the more Kw it can take ant any given SOC.?
Are you joking? Look at the numbers I provided, or go back to the source I provided.
Except for one car on a charger only available in Europe, at 75% the Model 3 at 60 kW is charging 10 kW to 35 kW FASTER than cars with smaller batteries.
And that is at 75%, which you seem to have cherry picked as a SOC to try to distract away from the bigger picture. At peak charging rate, the Model 3 charges at DOUBLE to TRIPLE the peak rate that all those car can currently charge in the United States.
Maybe you misunderstood my question…
Maybe you are a troll and are too ignorant to understand I’ve already answered. Twice. With a source to prove it.
Now go sod off, it is clear that your only goal on Tesla stories here and on other EV websites is to distract and change the subject away from any positive story about Tesla. Like this story showing how super fast the Model 3 charges such a large number of miles.
This is why you get the long range version to drive long ranges (who would have thought based on model name). On trips you just charge to 80% and drain to around 20%. The base model is going to be much slower due to slower charge rate and need to charge above 80%. I assume you noticed the section where it was charging at a rate of over 400 miles range / hour?
Yes, the ramp down becomes quite dramatic. This is why some report charging to 80%, accepting the shorter range, to return to the highway sooner. It is common with all BEV vehicles.
Yes, Thats typically what I see people doing in videos… Bjorn usually leaves the chargers before 80%
1) This only matters when you are taking a long trip.
2) Programming your route takes all of this into account so you optimize typically stopping for 30-50 minutes per stop.
3) If you are traveling over 500 miles and time matters, consider flying.
I gladly trade the weekly vampire time drain of navigating the fueling station, checking for card readers, entering a zip code, and no I don’t want a slurpy with that.
0-80% in 43 minutes in really good.
248 miles added
Chevy Bolt (100kW station)
0-80% in 70 minutes
190.4 miles added.
Kona EV (100kW station)
0-80 in 54 minutes
200 miles added.
Looking at these numbers, 0-80% in 15 minutes is unbelievable. Almost a game changer.
10% to 80% is just 35 minutes! Wow!
This really shows why every car maker talks about their charge time to 80% charge, because from 10% to 80% is super fast. The last 20%, and the first 10% adds up to well over an hour!
Moral of this video is once your Tesla is at 80%, step away from the supercharger, and head for the next supercharger.
Actually, the low initial speeding on the model 3 is Tesla specific. Other EVs will accept the highest current in the beginning with voltage lagging behind. Personally, I would not go below 10% SOC.
80% is the magic number in most BEV except for the Bolt, which tapers way too soon.
Sorry, my post wasn’t clear enough. The 80% number is what is common for all car makers. The 10%-80% comment applies only to the Tesla.
With how fast the supercharger network is expanding, there shouldn’t be much need to go below 10% charge, with the rare exception proving the rule.
With Tesla taper, 80% is much. If one can live with shorter time at supercharger, leave after about 50% when taper begin to kick in. That will free up the supercharger for other people who have low SoC.
Exactly, quick chargers in general should stop when the charge rate drops too much and have L2 chargers people can top off at if they want. Or maybe have the cost increase after 30 minutes to move people out.
I hope Bolt owners take your advice and leave at 55% SOC. I see too many plug-in at 80% SOC.
It will be interesting what the Supercharger V3 chargers will do for charge speeds. They are supposed to be 200 to 250 kW, and may come as soon as some time this year.