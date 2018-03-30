Watch Tiff Needell Drive Electric GT Tesla P100D

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

From Top Gear and Fifth Gear, to driving the world’s fastest Tesla.

Timothy “Tiff” Needell is a British racing driver and television presenter most known for his work as a co-presenter of two of the most popular car shows of the last decade; Top Gear and of Fifth Gear.

For this video, Tiff goes green, giving an Electric GT Tesla P100D a proper bashing on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The vehicle in question is a race-prepped Tesla Model S. Just 20 of these high-performance machines will debut this year in the Electric Production Car Series (EPCS) – the first all-electric, zero-emissions race series. In its inaugural season, drivers will compete in identical race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D, possibly giving us one of the most thrilling eco-friendly, bumper to bumper racing on some of the world’s most renowned circuits.

The performance figures behind this race-prepped Tesla Model S are just mind-numbing. The racecar is able to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 2.1 seconds, three-tenths quicker than the production version. Pirelli actually had to re-engineer their P ZERO slicks to handle the overwhelming power, exerted by the 778 bhp (585 kW) and 995 Nm torque produced by the race car. Additionally, the Electric GT Tesla P100D features a monstrous 100 kWh Lithium-ion battery, currently the largest one in motorsport, allowing it to cover approximately 90 km on a single charge, all at racing speed.

“The standard drivetrain is in a 25% lighter car, so the stresses are actually less than it has been designed for in the production vehicle,” Gemmell said. “This also makes the championship more valuable for Tesla road customers, as our racing cars are closer to what they drive, so you’re essentially seeing a production vehicle on circiuit.” – Electric GT CEO Mark Gemmell

The vehicle utilizes CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) parts to achieve a weight 1102 (500kg) less than the production car, all the while improving the car’s downforce and its aerodynamic profile. The race car utilizes a front splitter and a rear wing, giving the Electric GT Holding’s EPCS race car has improved grip through the corners. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with double steel wishbone pushrod operated suspension, joined by a dual circuit, single pedal hydraulic race brakes that further improve cornering speeds.

The video below will give you a taste of speed these cars achieve. Press play below and see Tiff Needel get behind the wheel for a short drive around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.