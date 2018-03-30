Watch This New Tesla Model 3 Review By NY Daily News
Almost worth the wait…almost
Here is another review of the Tesla Model 3 – this time it’s like a general overview from New York Daily News Autos, who calls the Model 3 almost worth the wait.
In short, the Tesla Model 3 is considered as impressive tech and superb handling, with excellent acceleration. There is a lot to like in the Model 3, even despite some quirks.
“Despite its quirks, the Model 3 remains an impressive achievement on Tesla’s end. It’s a “reasonably” priced all-electric supercomputer on wheels capable of providing a fun and fulfilling driving experience to even the most fussy automotive enthusiasts.”
The review notes that for now it’s hard to find a Model 3 for under $50,000, despite a year ago it being advertised as a $35,000 car (before federal tax credit) – well, the reason is that the cheap version has been hugely delayed, as is often the case with entry-level Teslas.
“No doubt, the Model 3 is an excellent car in a variety ways, and has had an undeniable impact on EV adoption. However, with Tesla seemingly ignoring its initial appeal as the electric sports sedan for the masses, a focus on making costly version of the car could prove to carry consequences. A continued wait time of 6-12 months for a low-priced model could easily send interested buyers looking elsewhere.”
Source: New York Daily News Autos
This review reminds me of the new playbook the shorts are using.
There’s a real effort to stoke anger for people who are on the reservation list for the SR Model 3, and reduce demand.
It makes me sick
Huh? This seems entirely reasonable. Tesla can’t have it both ways. Either the $35K car is a secret, or it’s well hyped and the delays are talked about.
In this case Tesla took interest free loans from 500,000 people based on an over-the-top promise, and people are holding them to that promise. This isn’t Kickstarter; there is a consequence to talking people’s money and then not delivering on time. A car is a major purchase requiring advanced planning, and some people want Tesla’a end of the bargain fulfilled. No reputable journalist can review the car without mentioning this; otherwise they would feel complicit in any kind of bait and switch.
Live by hype, die by hype.
It’s not “hard” to find a sub-$50k Model 3, it’s impossible since the cheapest 3 you can order is $49k+1k destination fee.
SR Model 3s will be here next year. Until then Tesla can sell as many loaded LR, Dual Motor, and Performance Models that they can make.
But yes Kbm3, mental MadBro just proved exactly your point and I’m sure 7 pretend Teslas/many shorts, BroncoTroll, and David “Green” and the other serial anti-Tesla trolls, shills, shorters and haters won’t be far behind.
So the review of the actual car is positive, so they resort to bringing up issues that have nothing to do with the actual car they are reviewing.
I guess when last year’s meme of “Tesla will go bankrupt before they can even build a single Model 3” is proven horribly wrong, just jump on another new meme that will be equally meaningless in another year.
Most don’t understand there is no “elsewhere”
I don’t understand why Tesla could not free up 10% of the production for the entry model. It would reduce the profit a bit, but it would create a hell of a lot of Goodwill worldwide!!!
Not that easy because it would comlicate things at Gigafactory, where they are making exactly 1 battery back.
Making 2 would reduce their speed somewhat as long as there is no shortfall on CELLS.
Because just producing a small number of any product is MUCH more expensive than producing a large number. Car part prices are all based upon volume and rate of delivery. A $100 dollar part in small volumes may be half that price in large enough volumes.
I think you are getting sucked into this latest meme’s line of attack on Tesla.