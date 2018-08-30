Watch Tesla Semi Cruising Through Colorado
The Tesla Semi appeared in Colorado
Here is a short, but still one of the longest videos in recent days, of the Tesla Semi all-electric truck that’s currently traveling through the U.S., typically from one reservation holder to another.
As you can see, the Semi is pulling into a… gas station… But just calm down, everything is fine – there are Superchargers on site too.
— Erik J. Martin (@soundanswer) August 30, 2018
Below, we’ve included another recent video of the Tesla Semi at a charging stop in Colorado.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Watch Tesla Semi Cruising Through Colorado"
26 cameras sounds interesting! Would like to see all those views for sure.