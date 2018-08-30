  1. Home
Watch Tesla Semi Cruising Through Colorado

The Tesla Semi appeared in Colorado

Here is a short, but still one of the longest videos in recent days, of the Tesla Semi all-electric truck that’s currently traveling through the U.S., typically from one reservation holder to another.

As you can see, the Semi is pulling into a… gas station… But just calm down, everything is fine – there are Superchargers on site too.

Below, we’ve included another recent video of the Tesla Semi at a charging stop in Colorado.

Bunny

26 cameras sounds interesting! Would like to see all those views for sure.

41 minutes ago