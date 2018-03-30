Watch Tesla Model S Race BMW M760, Audi RS 6 & Mercedes-AMG E63

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

Taking on the Germans.

In the latest edition of a long run of drag race videos featuring a Tesla Model S P100D and some rather tough ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) competition, we have the electric luxury sedan pitted against multiple hardcore German luxury cars.

The current king of the quarter-mile drag races for stock cars – the Tesla Model S P100D – comes with impressive specs and performance. The P100D can sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and can run a quarter mile in an impressive 10.44 @ 124.21 mph. This time, it faces competition in the likes of a BMW M760iL, an Audi RS6 Avant and a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG.

First, the BMW M760iL xDrive, one of the fastest cars the German car maker ever made. This elongated luxury full-size sedan is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 610 PS and massive 800 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. Up until the reveal of the BMW F90 M5, it was the fastest accelerating vehicle that the Bavarian carmaker made. the vehicle utilizes the advanced xDrive four-wheel drive system, launching in second gear to keep the longevity of the transmission system, affording it with an ability to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.7 seconds. Interestingly enough, even though is smaller in size, the Tesla Model S P100D – due to its massive battery pack – weighs more than the rather heavy M750iL xDrive limousine.

Next in line is the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate. Somewhat lighter than the BMW M760iL xDrive, the vehicle uses a powerful 4.0 Liter bi-turbo AMG V8 engine, delivering 604 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Just like the BMW M760iL xDrive, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG uses an MG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive all-wheel-drive system, connected to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, allowing it to achieve a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) time of just 3.3 seconds.

To many, the most advanced all-wheel-drive system comes with the 2018 Audi RS6 Avant. But, it does come with a caveat. While both the Mercedes-Benz and the BMW – alongside Tesla – can better utilize their power delivery, the Quattro system comes with a few problematic areas in a race like this one. Sure, the Audi RS6 Avant uses a 4.0 liter V8 which makes 560 PS and 553 lb-ft of torque and can do the same sprint in 3.9 seconds, but after jumping off the line and the other cars getting more and more traction, the Audi RS6 Avant is in a disadvantage.

The video above shows a clear-cut winner: the Tesla Model S. But to surprise to many, all three competitors held their own and if the race were to continue for a couple hundred yards more, things might’ve gone in a different direction altogether. Currently, a stock Model S P100D weighs about 4,960 lbs (2,250 kg) and is one of the heaviest cars in its class today. With more tech being developed in line to combat extra weight, it’ll be interesting to see what the old guard (BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi) come up with in the forthcoming years.