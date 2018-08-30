Watch Tesla Model X P90D Race A McLaren MP4-12C

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

An epic race between a high-performance machine and an electric seven-seat people hauler

This is definitely an unusual race. The first combatant is a high-performance machine that is dedicated to both straight-line speed, as it is to cornering performance and track oriented driving dynamics in the form of a McLaren MP4-12C. The challenger, a luxury seven-seat people hauler, the Tesla Model X P90D.

Released back in 2011, the McLaren MP4-12C still is one of the most potent supercars out there. The vehicle comes equipped with a 3.9 liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 625 horsepower and 443lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It can sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.8 seconds. DragTimes.com recorded a quarter mile time of 10.27 seconds at 135 mph (218 km/h). That’s quite fast. However, the challenger, even though it’s a full-fledged luxury family hauler, exerts some similar and rather breathtaking performance figures.

The Tesla Model S P90D may not be the best performer in the family, as it is topped off by the P100D model, it’s still a rather capable machine. The Tesla Model X P90D – when in Ludicrous mode – can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. It will race to the end of the quarter mile in just 11.7 seconds at 116.0 mph. While the P100D Model X would be more suited to tackle the McLaren MP4-12C, the P90D with Ludicrous does put an epic fight. Press play above and find out which one of these high-performance machines is faster down the line.