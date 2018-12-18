Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Lamborghini Aventador
It’s a battle between an electric SUV and a gas supercar.
This most unlikely of matchups is only because the Tesla Model X P100D has crushed everything else thrown its way, so why not pit it against a vehicle that shouldn’t be beaten?
That’s precisely what the team at CarWow has done here, but is the result what you’d expect?
A big ol’ family-hauling Tesla SUV should be blown away by the Lamborghini Aventador, right? Well, without spoiling the excitement, we’ll just say the matchup is closer than one might expect.
And we should point out there have been several other Tesla versus Aventador races in the past and most had the opposite result.
Video description:
It’s petrol vs electric for our latest drag race! The Model X P100D has left all other competitors in its wake when it’s taken part in previous drag races, but how will it fare when it goes up against a 740hp Aventador S? There’s only one way to find out… Let’s race!
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Lamborghini Aventador"
a model S would have been slightly more evenly matched with an aventador.
They should run these races from real world conditions (like at a stop light), which is from idle for the ICE. As the Lambo owner pointed out, the electric is always ready to go, instant torque. What’s always left out is the prep time it takes an ICE to get ready before launch.
Like the guy in the Tesla points out, performance ICE cars risk breaking (clutch) every time they launch at max RPM. For electrics, it’s just another day at the office.
Meh.
Hahaha! Good morning Trollnonymous!