Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Lamborghini Aventador

It’s a battle between an electric SUV and a gas supercar.

This most unlikely of matchups is only because the Tesla Model X P100D has crushed everything else thrown its way, so why not pit it against a vehicle that shouldn’t be beaten?

That’s precisely what the team at CarWow has done here, but is the result what you’d expect?

A big ol’ family-hauling Tesla SUV should be blown away by the Lamborghini Aventador, right? Well, without spoiling the excitement, we’ll just say the matchup is closer than one might expect.

And we should point out there have been several other Tesla versus Aventador races in the past and most had the opposite result.

