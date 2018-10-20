Watch Tesla Model X Race Jeep Trackhawk, AMG GLC 63

Remember the video where the Tesla Model X smoked out three high-performance SUVs in a drag race? It was an obvious win for the electric super SUV right from the start but people were clamoring about the absence of one outrageously fast SUV – the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, or just Jeep Trackhawk for brevity.

Well, those “complaints” didn’t fall on deaf ears as CarWow has found a way to drag race the Trackhawk against the Tesla Model X and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.

Now, as you have read on top of this page, it didn’t end as some people expected. The Tesla Model X P100D still won the straight-line race, beating the Trackhawk by a hair. The AMG GLC 63? Never mind.

Now, let’s check out the performance numbers here so we could understand what happened.

The Trackhawk produces 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque, coming from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. We can all agree that these figures are audacious, but the Model X in its P100D performance version could churn out 772 hp that’s partnered with instantaneous torque delivery. While the Trackhawk was a bit on the losing side when it comes to power outputs, it has an essential advantage against the Model X: it’s lighter by 168 lbs or the weight of one small-built person.

We didn’t bother to save you the excitement of knowing who the winner was, but you can watch the video above to see how the Tesla Model X beat the Trackhawk and the AMG GLC 63. There are a rolling drag race and brake test, as well, but as Mat Watson put it, only the drag race mattered.

We couldn’t agree more.

